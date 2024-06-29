ST. LOUIS – June 27, 2024 – PRLog — Annemarie Schumacher is an award-winning event planner and the founder of the lifestyle blog, Make Every Day an Event. Here are her favorite last minute Fourth of July party ideas to host a festive, fun and easy celebration!

“The Fourth of July is one of my favorite days of the entire year,” Schumacher said. “I’m so excited the holiday is upon us and I can’t wait to share my favorite, last minute Fourth of July party ideas with you. These are simple and easy ideas that you can pull together at the last minute. There’s no pressure and no fuss, but you’ll get lots of compliments from your guests. I guarantee it! So sit back, relax and enjoy the fireworks. I’ve got you covered. Because you’re going to love these last-minute, great ideas for your July 4th celebration! They are all you need is to throw a festive Fourth of July party!”

1. Fourth of July Party Idea: Simply Add Some Sparkle to Your Table

Sometimes, all you need are a few simple and inexpensive 4th of July party decorations to make your party and your tabletop festive. You don’t need to overthink it or spend days stressing out. Just make it easy on yourself with a key décor item or two. And these Fourth of July toppers are exactly what you need to make your table sparkle. When I found these online I couldn’t get over how adorable they were! But, I have to admit that I was a bit skeptical. Because sometimes things can look great online … but when they arrive at your doorstep, it’s a whole different story. That wasn’t the case with these picks. I love how they look like a fireworks display on top of the cupcakes or other sweet treat! I also love utilizing the tiered tray for the display. The varying heights really creates an impact and a focal point. But these picks would also a great way to add some patriotic spirit to a Fourth of July charcuterie board or crudité, or other item on your food table.

2. Fourth of July Party Idea: Pull Together a Great, Patriotic Place Setting

Look around your house for red, white and blue decorations or every day items that you already own! I bet you’ll be amazed at how many pieces you find. Each of the items I used to pull this festive and patriotic table together were repurposed. None of them are specific to the Fourth of July holiday. But when they are combined, they create a beautiful and fun table setting that is perfect for an Independence Day celebration. These are the tables that I love the most. Ones that contain pieces which that can be repurposed from season to season are my favorite. Because let’s be honest, pieces that are specific to a certain holiday can take up a lot of precious storage space, which is always in limited supply. And, the price tags on these items can add up! Look through your linen drawer for that special red tablecloth that is a favorite during the holiday season, or its matching napkins, that would add a pop of patriotic color to your table. Perhaps you have some colored glassware in blue colors sitting in the back of a cabinet that would be ideal for your Fourth of July tablescape. You probably also have decor items with a red stripe that would bring a patriotic feel. For instance, I simply adore the fact the napkins on my table are actually dish towels. Not only are they durable and easy to wash, their extra size makes them perfect for a barbecue meal. So look around your abode, I’m sure you’ll find lots of gems to create a gorgeous tablescape with patriotic colors hiding in plain sight!

3. Fourth of July Party Idea: Bake an Easy, Adorable Dessert That’s Fun to Make!

On the Fourth of July, the more patriotic the food … the better it is to celebrate the occasion. You know it’s true! Which is why you are simply going to LOVE these cupcakes, that also serve as patriotic decorations. They are one of the best fun Fourth of July desert ideas I’ve ever made. So stinkin’ cute and such an easy dessert idea for the Fourth of July. Because, really … just look at these bald eagle cupcakes. And they are super easy to make! In fact, it’s a great afternoon baking project to make with your kids, your grandkids or just by yourself! Your guests will be amazed at just how cute they are. And, they taste good as well. Prepare for lots of “oohs,” “aahs,” and “OMGs” from your party guests when they see your dessert table! Uncle Sam will be proud! I walk you through how simple they are to pull together step by step.

