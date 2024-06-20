Canada – Trifloxystrobin, Proposed Maximum Residue Limit (PMRL2024-12)

Current status: Open

Opened on 19 June 2024 and will close for consultation on 2 September 2024

Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) invites the public to submit written comments on the proposed maximum residue limit (MRL) for trifloxystrobin up to 75 days from the date of publication of this consultation document (by 2 September 2024).

This consultation is available for comment from 19 June 2024 to 2 September 2024 (75 calendar days).

To comment on PMRL2024-12:

Heath Canada will consider all comments received before making a final decision on the proposed MRL for trifloxystrobin.

View the proposed MRL decision

Reporting to Canadians

Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this website. Once the decision on trifloxystrobin is finalized, the established MRLs will be legally in effect as of the date that they are entered into the MRL database, an online query application that allows users to search for established MRLs, regulated under the Pest Control Products Act, both for pesticides or food commodities.

If you have any questions, contact the Pest Management Information Service.

