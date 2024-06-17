Hong Kong – Hong Kong’s Gross National Income and external primary income flows for the first quarter of 2024

Hong Kong’s Gross National Income and external primary income flows for the first quarter of 2024 ******************************************************************************************



The Census and Statistics Department (C&SD) released today (June 17) the preliminary statistics on Hong Kong’s Gross National Income (GNI) and related figures for the first quarter of 2024.



Hong Kong’s GNI, which denotes the total income earned by Hong Kong residents from engaging in various economic activities, increased by 9.6% in the first quarter of 2024 over a year earlier to $831.0 billion at current market prices. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), estimated at $769.7 billion at current market prices in the same quarter, recorded a 7.1% increase over a year earlier. The value of GNI was larger than GDP by $61.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024, which was equivalent to 8.0% of GDP in that quarter, mainly attributable to a net inflow of investment income.



After netting out the effect of price changes over the same period, Hong Kong’s GNI increased by 6.3% in real terms in the first quarter of 2024 over a year earlier. The corresponding GDP in the same quarter increased by 2.7% in real terms.



Hong Kong’s total inflow of primary income, which mainly comprises investment income, estimated at $494.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and equivalent to 64.3% of GDP in that quarter, recorded a significant increase of 14.0% over a year earlier. Meanwhile, total primary income outflow, estimated at $433.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and equivalent to 56.3% of GDP in that quarter, also increased by 9.9% over a year earlier.



As for the major components of investment income inflow, direct investment income (DII) increased by 6.1% over a year earlier, mainly due to the increase in earnings of some prominent local enterprises from their direct investment abroad. Portfolio investment income (PII) recorded a significant increase of 20.1% over a year earlier, mainly attributable to the increase in interest income received by resident investors from their holdings of non-resident debt securities.



Regarding the major components of investment income outflow, DII increased by 4.3% over a year earlier, mainly due to the increase in earnings of some prominent multinational enterprises from their direct investment in Hong Kong. PII increased by 8.8%, mainly attributable to the increase in interest payout to non-resident investors from their holdings of resident debt securities.



Analysed by country/territory, the mainland of China continued to be the largest source of Hong Kong’s total primary income inflow in the first quarter of 2024, accounting for 40.5%. This was followed by the British Virgin Islands (BVI), with a share of 15.3%. Regarding total primary income outflow, the mainland of China and the BVI remained the most important destinations in the first quarter of 2024, accounting for 30.9% and 19.6% respectively.



GDP and GNI are closely related indicators for measuring economic performance. GDP is a measure of the total value of production of all resident producing units of an economy. GNI denotes the total income earned by residents of an economy from engaging in various economic activities, irrespective of whether the economic activities are carried out within the economic territory of the economy or outside.



Figures of GNI and primary income flows analysed by income component from the second quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2024 are presented in Table A, while selected major country/territory breakdowns of primary income inflow and outflow for the same quarters are presented in Tables B(1) and B(2) respectively.



Statistics on GDP and GNI from 2022 onwards and primary income flows from 2023 onwards are subject to revision when more data are incorporated.



