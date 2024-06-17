Clay Craft India Introduces JCPL Porcelain Collection, India’s First AI-Enhanced Digital Printed Tableware with lifetime print warranty*

Clay Craft India Private Limited, a pioneering force in the ceramic tableware industry in India, is thrilled to announce the launch of India’s first digitally printed ceramic tableware collection, TEXTURES. This innovative collection, represents a significant advancement in the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Café) industry, seamlessly blending tradition with cutting-edge technology.

JCPL is a fine porcelain brand manufactured by Clay Craft India Private Limited. Featuring classic, timeless pieces and modern, on-trend designs, this JCPL porcelain collection caters to every taste and occasion. Crafted with the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the designers utilize machine learning and state-of-the-art digital printers to bring this modern collection to life. The AI prints intricate designs directly onto the plates, creating a unique textured surface on the fine porcelain pieces.

The TEXTURES collection draws inspiration from natural elements such as Ground, Aroma, Soil, and Sway, infusing each piece with the elegance and grandeur reminiscent of the Renaissance. The result is a collection that not only captivates the eye but also elevates the ambiance of any dining setting.

“The launch of the JCPL Porcelain Collection marks a significant milestone for Clay Craft India,” said Deepak Agarwal, Director, Clay Craft India. “TEXTURES is a perfect blend of our legacy in fine porcelain and the innovative use of Artificial Intelligence. This collection represents our ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and quality. By blending tradition with innovation, we are able to offer tableware that is both timeless and contemporary, meeting the diverse needs of our customers. We are thrilled to offer our customers tableware that combines elegance, durability, and modernity, enhancing every dining experience.”

Clay Craft’s long-standing reputation for excellence is evident in the JCPL brand. At JCPL, sustainability is a core principle. Key features of the collection include microwave safety, scratch resistance, high durability, dishwasher safety, lead and cadmium-free composition, antibacterial properties, and thermal resistance. These attributes make JCPL porcelain tableware an ideal choice for the demanding environments of the HoReCa industry.

Clay Craft is committed to environmentally responsible production practices, recognizing its duty to protect the environment for future generations. The TEXTURES collection is designed to endure. The robustness of these prints is backed by a Lifetime Print Warranty*, underscoring the company’s confidence in their longevity.