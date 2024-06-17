GD Goenka Sports Arena Successfully Hosts ‘Women in Sports: Breaking Barriers’ Event in Collaboration with Belgian and Dutch Embassies

GD Goenka Sports Arena is delighted to announce that it successfully hosted ‘Women in Sports: Breaking Barriers,’ a significant event in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This event was a part of their three-month initiative as EU Gender Champions, promoting gender equality and empowerment through sports.

‘Women in Sports: Breaking Barriers’ featured testimonials from India’s celebrated sports champions: National Footballer Manisha Kalyan, World Boxing Champion Gaurav Bidhuri, and Asian Medalist Archer Jayalakshmi Sarikonda. These distinguished athletes shared their inspiring journeys, highlighting the challenges and successes they have encountered in breaking barriers within the sports industry.

The event was also graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including the Ambassador of Belgium, Didier Vanderhasselt, Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards, and Shombi Sharp, the UN Resident Coordinator for India.

Following the testimonials, there was an exciting all-girls football match between the NGOs Slum Soccer and CEQUIN. This match was organized in partnership with the UN in India, UNICEF, and the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) to showcase the talents and determination of young female athletes, fostering a sense of unity and empowerment among participants and spectators alike.

Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group, shared his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “At GD Goenka, we are committed to fostering an environment where young minds can excel both academically and athletically. The ‘Women in Sports: Breaking Barriers’ event perfectly aligns with our mission to promote gender equality, empower women, and inspire the next generation of leaders. We are honored to host this initiative and witness the incredible talent and determination of these young athletes.”

The ‘Women in Sports: Breaking Barriers’ event is a testament to the power of sports in driving positive social change and creating opportunities for all.