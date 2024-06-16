Hong Kong – FEHD orders food factory in Tuen Mun to suspend business for 14 days

FEHD orders food factory in Tuen Mun to suspend business for 14 days ********************************************************************



​The Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene has ordered a food factory in Tuen Mun to suspend business for 14 days, as the licensee repeatedly breached the Food Business Regulation (FBR) by extending the business area illegally.



The premises, located at Shop 156-157 on the ground floor of Commercial Centre in Yuet Wu Villa, Tuen Mun, were ordered to suspend business from today (June 15) to June 28.



“Two convictions for the above-mentioned breach were recorded against the shop licensee in December of last year and March of this year. A total fine of $7,800 was levied by the court and 30 demerit points were registered against the licensee under the department’s demerit points system. The contraventions resulted in the 14-day licence suspension,” a spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said.



The licensee concerned had a record of two convictions for the same offence in May and October of last year. A total fine of $6,200 was levied and 30 demerit points were also registered, leading to a seven-day licence suspension this January.



The spokesman reminded the licensees of food premises to comply with the FBR and other relevant regulations, or their licences could be suspended or cancelled.



Licensed food premises are required to exhibit its licence and a sign at a conspicuous place of the premises, indicating that the premises have been licensed. A list of licensed food premises is available on the FEHD website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/licensing/licence-foodPremises-search.html).