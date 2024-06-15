The L-Tron team returns from the 2024 IACP Technology Conference in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – June 13, 2024 – PRLog — L-Tron has returned from the annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Technology Conference. This year’s 2024 IACP Technology Conference was held in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 21-23. The event provided public safety officers with training, professional development and knowledge about new technologies in the law enforcement space. L-Tron team members, Nate Leibensperger and Ben Peay attended and offered live demos of the 4910LR Driver’s License Reader and OSCR360 System.

Team member Ben Peay shared, “It was inspiring to meet so many 4910LR users from all over the country and hear about what a positive difference our product has made in their day-to-day roadside tasks. As a company, we talk all the time about helping our clients perform their duties efficiently, and to be able to hear so many success stories was a reminder that our products are making a huge difference!”

L-Tron Solutions

The 4910LR Driver’s License Reader and Magnetic Mount were purpose-built for patrol vehicles based on Officer feedback. With the 4910LR, Officers can efficiently scan and auto-populate the data from driver’s licenses and vehicle registration barcodes. This allows users to generate error-free citations and reports at traffic stops and collisions.

The Magnetic Mount (https://www.l- tron.com/magnetic- mount-4910lr) is an add-on accessory for the 4910LR that more quickly and easily mounts the scanner in the patrol vehicle.

The patented OSCR360 (https://www.L- Tron.com/OSCR360) system is a multi-purpose tool that law enforcement organizations nationwide are employing for crime and crash investigations, search warrant documentation, emergency threat preparation, officer training, and more.

With OSCR360, agencies efficiently capture, store, organize, and present the details and evidence from a scene. A completed OSCR360 project provides a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of the scene, providing context and clarity to viewers.

About L-Tron

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from their input and feedback. We proudly support the law enforcement community through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters because, “Your Success is our Purpose.”

For more information on the IACP, please visit: About IACP | International Association of Chiefs of Police (theiacp.org) (https://www.theiacp.org/ about-iacp).