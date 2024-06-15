Like Father Like Son–Mario Van Peebles & Father’s Day Theme

From Melvin Van Peebles–a former muni gripman to Mario Van Peebles to now Mandela Van Peebles—Three generations of Cinematography affirming the African Diaspora in the U.S. and worldwide.

Mario Van Peebles @SFBFF Father’s Day Weekend

Home Again

San Francisco’s Own Mario Van Peebles Comes Back to the Bay Joining the 2024 San Francisco Black Film Festival with the screenings of “Outlaw Posse,” “Panther,” and “Armed”

The San Francisco Black Film Festival (SFBFF) proudly announces the participation of acclaimed filmmaker and actor Mario Van Peebles in its 2024 edition. Van Peebles will present three of his powerful films over Father’s Day weekend, “Outlaw Posse,” “Panther,” and “Armed” showcasing his unique cinematic vision and commitment to social justice.

“We are so pleased to have Mario Van Peebles join us and the Van Peebles legacy is embedded in San Francisco and the San Francisco Black Film Festival, ” said Cree Ray, San Francisco Black Film Festival Executive Director. “It’s a full circle experience, Melvin Van Peebles was honored by my grandmother Ave Montague, founder of the San Francisco Black Film Festival in 1998; In 2011 two of Mario’s films “Things Fall Apart,” starring 50 Cent, Ray Liotta, Lynn Whitfield” and “Redemption Road” with Tom Skerritt, Morgan Simpson, Kiele Sanchez, Taryn Manning and late actors Michael Clarke Duncan and Luke Perry, kicked off my Dad, Kali O’Ray’s successful leadership of the San Francisco Black Film Festival and now a film with Mario and his son Mandela is once again affirming the San Francisco Black Film Festival, with our social justice foundation, ‘Healing the World One Film at A Time,’ added Ray.

“Outlaw Posse” Saturday, 15th at the Kabuki Theater, 3:00 p.m.

Kicking off the third day of the festival at the Kabuki Theater, 1881 Post Street in San Francisco, SFBFF will screen Mario Van Peebles’ “Outlaw Posse.” This highly anticipated film blends the Western genre with a profound social message, exploring themes of racial justice and redemption. “Outlaw Posse” is set in the post-Civil War era, following a group of African American cowboys as they seek justice in a lawless land. The film not only entertains but also highlights the often-overlooked contributions of Black individuals in American history. Watch the trailer for “Outlaw Posse”: ( https://youtu.be/ cu2qCWr3zxc? si=0nAlp62SKmwRR5Iu). The story is set in 1908. Chief (Mario Van Peebles) returns from years of hiding in Mexico to claim stolen reparations gold hidden in the hills of Montana but is chased by Angel (William Mapother), whose rationale to the gold leaves a trail of dead bodies.

