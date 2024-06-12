Canada – Cyflumetofen, Proposed Maximum Residue Limit (PMRL2024-10)

Current status: Open

Opened on 11 June 2024 and will close for consultation on 25 August 2024

Health Canada is consulting the public and seeking your feedback on a proposed maximum residue limit (MRL) increase for the use of cyflumetofen on tomatoes; and setting new MRLs on cucurbit vegetables (crop group 9) (like cucumbers), bell peppers and non-bell peppers.

An MRL is the highest amount of a specific pesticide residue allowed on a particular food when a pesticide is used according to label directions.

The use of cyflumetofen on tomatoes, bell peppers, non-bell peppers and cucurbit vegetables has already been approved in the United States (U.S.). The proposed new and revised Canadian MRLs for these foods are aligned with the established U.S. tolerances (another name for MRLs) for these foods.

The proposed MRL increase for cyflumetofen is being requested as a result of new data for greenhouse-grown tomatoes.

The proposed new MRLs for cyflumetofen are being requested as a result of new data for field-grown cucurbit vegetables (crop group 9), and new data on greenhouse-grown cucumbers, bell peppers and non-bell peppers.

These proposed MRL changes allow these foods, or any processed foods derived from them, to be grown and sold in Canada. These MRL changes also apply to these foods being imported into Canada.

Cyflumetofen

Cyflumetofen is a miticide currently registered in Canada for use on various field-grown crops including tomatoes, hops and fruits.

Cyflumetofen was first registered in Canada in 2014.

What is the proposed MRL decision

This consultation is on the proposed decision to accept the requests to

Increase the MRL for cyflumetofen from 0.4 parts per million (ppm) to 0.7 ppm on tomatoes;

Add new MRLs for cyflumetofen on cucurbit vegetables (crop group 9), bell peppers and non-bell peppers.

Health Canada conducted scientific evaluations to determine the potential impact on human health of the new cyflumetofen uses. The scientific evaluations show that the proposed new and revised MRLs for cyflumetofen would continue to meet Health Canada’s requirements for the protection of human health.

How to get involved

This consultation comment period is open for comment from 11 June 2024 to 25 August 2024 (75 calendar days).

To comment on PMRL2024-10:

Step 1: Open “View the proposed MRL decision” below to access the document.

Step 2: Submit comments to the Pest Management Regulatory Agency Publications Section

Please be sure to include the title of the consultation document on which you are commenting.

Health Canada will consider all comments received up to 75 days from the date of publication of this document (by 25 August 2024) before making a final decision on the proposed MRLs for cyflumetofen.

View the proposed MRL decision

Related information

PRD2024-07, Nealta Miticide, containing Cyflumetofen . This consultation is open for comment from 11 June 2024 to 26 July 2024 (45 calendar days)

Improving how we communicate about MRLs

Maximum residue limits, human health, and food safety

Reporting to the people of Canada

Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this website. Once the decision on cyflumetofen is finalized, the established MRLs will be legally in effect as of the date that they are entered into the MRL database. The MRL database is an online application that allows users to search for established MRLs, regulated under the Pest Control Products Act, for pesticides and foods.

If you have any questions, contact the Pest Management Information Service.

Interested in our other consultations? Sign up and stay informed about topics that matter to you.