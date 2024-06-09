Henderson Franklin Welcomes Five Law Clerks to Its 2024 Summer Associate Class

Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to welcome the five law students who were selected to join this year’s summer associate internship program. The five members of the 2024 Summer Associate Class are Kendall Coughlin from Ave Maria School of Law; Patrick Hodges from the University of Florida Levin College of Law; Dylan McHugh from Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center; and John “Alex” Polidan and Taylor Prerost from Stetson University College of Law.

In Henderson Franklin’s Summer Associate program, these students will have the opportunity to observe hearings, trials, depositions, mediations, arbitrations, and client meetings. They will also engage in research, assist in drafting documents, preparing discovery materials, and analyzing different legal matters. Additionally, to support their transition from law students to practicing lawyers, each summer associate is assigned a Henderson Franklin attorney as a mentor.

– Coughlin grew up in Long Island, New York and has extensive experience as a licensed realtor and broker’s associate of custom homes in Lee County. She speaks Spanish and English and is a lover of classical music and an opera singer. Coughlin earned her Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance, summa cum laude, from Florida Gulf Coast University. At Ave Maria Law, she has received the CALI Award for Legal Analysis Writing & Research, holds positions on the Moot Court Board and Law Review, and is the Justice for the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, Casey Chapter.

– Hodges is rooted in Naples, Florida, and last summer had the honor of interning at the U.S.D.C., Middle District of Florida for District Judge Sheri Chappell, Magistrate Judge Kyle Dudek, and Magistrate Judge Nicholas Mizell. He achieved his Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Political Science and History at University of Central Florida as a Top Honor Graduate. At UF, Hodges is actively involved with the Journal of Law and Public Policy and the Disability Law Association, Pro Bono Committee.

– McHugh, a Fort Myers, Florida, native who achieved academic excellence at University of Florida, Warrington College of Business, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Information Systems. While at UF, McHugh served for three years as Treasurer and Executive Committee Member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, Gamma Theta chapter. With previous work experience in accounting, McHugh’s skills encompass budget creation, money management, and tax law.

– Polidan grew up in Cape Coral, Florida, and was formerly a Communications Officer and Company Commander in the United States Marine Corps. He commissioned after completing his Bachelor of Arts in Criminology, cum laude, at University of Florida. While at UF, Polidan was also Sergeant-at-arms and a member of the Executive Board for the Delta Chi Fraternity. At Stetson, Polidan is an Articles & Symposia Editor of the Stetson Law Review, an Associate Member of the Stetson Business Law Review, and earned Honor Roll recognition.

– Prerost has spent much of her life in Illinois, but now lives with her family in Cape Coral, Florida. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, magna cum laude, from University of South Alabama, where she was also member of an Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and the Pre-Law Society. Currently, Prerost is a member of the First-Generation Law Student Association, the Florida Association for Women Lawyers at Stetson, and the Elder Law Society. She is also a student representative for LexisNexis.

