Medcrypt Recognized by Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Excellence in Vulnerability Management

Medcrypt honored for mitigating medical device weaknesses via vulnerability management

Medcrypt, a proactive cybersecurity solutions provider for medical device manufacturers (MDMs), is proud to announce it has been recognized with the Vulnerability Management Award in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. This prestigious annual competition honors individuals and companies demonstrating excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security and now highlights Medcrypt as one of these leaders for its products and services.

“We are honored to receive this award for our commitment to excellence in vulnerability management within the healthcare industry,” said Mike Kijewski, CEO of Medcrypt. “Our mission is to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that not only meet but exceed regulatory requirements, ensuring the safety and security of medical devices. This recognition validates our efforts and encourages us to continue driving innovation in healthcare cybersecurity.”

Medcrypt offers a comprehensive suite of products and services specifically designed for medical device manufacturers. Its solutions simplify device security throughout their lifecycle by efficiently managing SBOMs and vulnerabilities, implementing robust cryptography for data protection, and continuously monitoring device behavior for suspicious activities. Key products like Helm for SBOM and vulnerability management, Guardian for cryptographic integration, and Canary for real-time device monitoring, all designed to address the toughest cybersecurity challenges.

“We congratulate Medcrypt on being recognized as an award winner in the Vulnerability Management category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the Information Security Community, which organized the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Medcrypt’s achievement reflects an outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.”

Medcrypt’s alignment with the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) cybersecurity guidelines and its deep understanding of evolving FDA policies enable the company to deliver actionable implementation plans and cutting-edge security technologies, ensuring the highest cybersecurity standards for medical devices.

The full list of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award winners can be found here.

About MedCrypt

Medcrypt is helping healthcare technology companies ensure medical devices are secure by design. We provide cybersecurity products and strategic management consulting to expedite the go-to-market process of medical device manufacturers’ new life-saving connected technologies. Founded in 2016 by a team of healthcare cybersecurity experts, Medcrypt is uniquely positioned to be the security catalyst for medical device manufacturers to design secure, FDA-approved technologies. We continue to work with those paving the way toward safe and reliable medtech.

To date, Medcrypt has raised more than $36 million in funding with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovations, Intuitive Ventures, and Dexcom Ventures. For more information, please visit www.Medcrypt.com.