HITLAB and AgeTech CollaborativeTM from AARP Announce Finalists for “Building Tomorrow’s Smart Homes for Longevity” Pitch Competition

Today, HITLAB and the AgeTech CollaborativeTM from AARP announced the 6 exceptional finalists for the 2024 “Age in Place: Building Tomorrow’s Smart Homes for Longevity” pitch competition. This challenge aimed to uncover digital innovations that revolutionize health and wellness at home, empowering active lives for aging in place.

Hundreds of applications from across the U.S. were rigorously reviewed and scored by a panel of expert judges.

The finalists were selected based on 8 crucial criteria, including target market, need/problem solved, subject matter expertise, market traction, competitive advantage, revenue model, and financials.

The chosen finalists are:

HEARTS RADIANT SL (ROSITA)

PONS

Celcy Technologies

Sensoria Health, Inc.

FibriCheck

XRAI Glass

All 6 finalists will present their groundbreaking solutions during the HITLAB pitch competition (June 20th) in collaboration with the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP to compete for runner-up prizes of HITLAB diffusion services valued at $5,000 & $7,500. The first-place winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize, sponsored by the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP.

“Our vision is to make aging easier than ever,” asserts Amelia Hay, VP, Startup Programming and Investments, AgeTech Collaborative from AARP. “We support the creation and modification of homes that enhance the longevity and quality of life for older adults through cutting-edge technology, ensuring everyone can age with dignity and independence.”

Stan Kachnowski, Chair of HITLAB and Director Digital Health Program, Columbia Business School, emphasizes that “enabling healthy, independent, and affordable aging is more crucial than ever. The finalists have demonstrated remarkable ingenuity and passion for innovation, making a positive difference in the lives of vulnerable adults. We’re thrilled to have collaborated with AgeTech Collaborative from AARP on this challenge.”

About AgeTech Collective™ from AARP:

AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP is an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances so that everyone can choose how they live as they age. AARP’s decades of exclusive longevity insights, the breakthrough collaborative ecosystem and community of innovators positions the AgeTech Collaborative to lead the future of AgeTech.

About HITLAB

HITLAB is an impact-first organization that offers digital health research, teaching, and advisory services to improve health delivery around the world.

At HITLAB, we believe technology and health can work together to improve the quality of health delivery and healthcare worldwide. We use rigorous research and evidence-based methods to identify the best digital health solutions for each of our partners.