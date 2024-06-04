Kiwi Quinoa: Redefining Superfoods with New Zealand-Grown Quinoa

Kiwi Quinoa, founded by Dan and Jacqui Cottrell in 2016, is proud to announce the launch of its premium New Zealand-grown quinoa products in the United States. With the introduction of Kiwi Quinoa Wholegrain Quinoa and Kiwi Quinoa Red Wholegrain Quinoa, available in convenient 15-ounce bags, American consumers can now enjoy a nutritious, delicious alternative to traditional grains, boasting a superior flavor profile and unmatched quality.

The inception of Kiwi Quinoa began with a transformative journey through South America, where Dan and Jacqui discovered the remarkable similarities between New Zealand’s Rangitikei region and the quinoa-growing regions of Peru. Their passion for healthy eating and dedication to diversifying their family farming practices inspired them to cultivate quinoa in New Zealand, turning their vision into a thriving brand that champions the superfood’s exceptional qualities.

“Our mission with Kiwi Quinoa has always been to share our love for this incredible food with the world,” said Dan Cottrell, Managing Director of Kiwi Quinoa. “From a curious idea to a national brand in New Zealand, our journey has been extraordinary. We are thrilled to bring our unique, proprietary varieties of saponin-free quinoa to the U.S. market. Our quinoa not only tastes better but also retains its integrity once cooked, setting us apart from other varieties.”

Kiwi Quinoa distinguishes itself in the global market by offering a product free from the bitter aftertaste commonly associated with South American quinoa. This distinctive, nutty flavor, combined with its versatility and nutrient density, positions Kiwi Quinoa as the preferred choice for health-conscious consumers. The quinoa is gluten-free, low GI, and a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids.

Built on key pillars of being distinctive, brave, nourishing, and tasty, Kiwi Quinoa ensures top-tier quality with clear, concise cooking instructions provided on each package. This guarantees a perfect cooking experience, whether on the stovetop or in a rice cooker.

As Kiwi Quinoa makes its U.S. debut, the company aims to inspire American consumers with fun and exciting recipes. From creamy quinoa porridge for a healthy breakfast to show-stopping salads and nourishing dinners like Teriyaki chicken quinoa stir-fry, Kiwi Quinoa makes it easy to incorporate this superfood into any diet.

Kiwi Quinoa is non-GMO, gluten-free, whole grain, and a true superfood. Taste the difference with Kiwi Quinoa – a quinoa unlike any you have tried before, soon available in the United States.

For more information on Kiwi Quinoa and its product range, please visit www.kiwiquinoa.co.nz.

About Kiwi Quinoa

Kiwi Quinoa is a pioneering New Zealand-based company, founded in 2016 by Dan and Jacqui Cottrell, dedicated to producing high-quality, saponin-free quinoa. As the first to introduce New Zealand-grown quinoa, Kiwi Quinoa offers a unique, nutritious alternative to traditional grains, distinguished by its superior flavor and integrity once cooked. With a commitment to sustainability, health, and taste, Kiwi Quinoa aims to become a global leader in the quinoa market, championing the versatile superfood through a range of products and inspiring recipes. For more information, visit www.kiwiquinoa.co.nz and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.