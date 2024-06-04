Diamond Recovery Center Expands In-Network Insurance Options with Addition of PEHP Health & Benefits

Diamond Recovery Center, a men’s and women’s addiction and mental health treatment center is excited about the addition of PEHP Health & Benefits Insurance to their network. Click now to read more.

Diamond Recovery Center is pleased to announce the expansion of its in-network insurance options with the addition of PEHP Health & Benefits Insurance, set to take effect on July 1st. This development comes as part of Diamond Recovery Center’s ongoing commitment to ensuring access to comprehensive addiction and mental health treatment for individuals across Utah.

As one of the leading addiction and mental health treatment facilities in the region, Diamond Recovery Center has continually sought to improve the accessibility and affordability of its services. By joining forces with PEHP Health & Benefits, the center will be able to serve a wider range of individuals who are in need of specialized care and support to overcome addiction and mental health challenges.

Travis Whittaker, Owner of Diamond Recovery Center, shared his enthusiasm for this new development, stating, “We are thrilled to be partnering with PEHP Health & Benefits Insurance to expand our in-network coverage. This collaboration underscores our dedication to ensuring that individuals in need of our services can access them without undue financial burden. We are excited to welcome more individuals into the Diamond Recovery Center family and help them on their journey toward recovery.”

As of July 1st, men and women seeking treatment for addiction and mental health at Diamond Recovery Center can now benefit from the coverage provided by PEHP Health & Benefits Insurance, furthering the center’s mission to provide compassionate, evidence-based care to those in need.

For more information about Diamond Recovery Center and the services offered, please visit DiamondRecoveryCenter.com.

About Diamond Recovery Centers

Diamond Recovery Centers is a leading addiction and mental health treatment facility in Kaysville, Utah. They offer a wide range of services such as detox, residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient, sober living, and interventions.