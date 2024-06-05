SharpLaunch Welcomes Avison Young’s CIO, Martin Jepil, to Its Technical Advisory Board

SharpLaunch, a leading innovator in Commercial Real Estate Marketing, is proud to announce the appointment of Martin Jepil to its esteemed Technical Advisory Board. Jepil’s extensive experience in enterprise architecture and technology leadership will further enhance SharpLaunch’s capabilities in delivering cutting-edge solutions to the commercial real estate industry.

Martin brings a wealth of experience garnered from his distinguished career, including his current role as Principal Global Chief Information Officer at Avison Young, where he oversees enterprise architecture and technology strategy. He now joins a select group of industry leaders, each bringing unique insights and expertise to SharpLaunch’s mission of revolutionizing CRE marketing and sales operations:

Samantha Hallowell, Senior Managing Director at Newmark

Mart Martindale, Managing Principal at EDGE Capital Markets

Jeremy Neuer, Senior Managing Director, Investment Sales at JLL

Barbi Reuter, CEO at Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR

Steve Schrenk, Principal at Forged Real Estate

Adam Siegel, Investment Sales Manager at CBRE

“We are thrilled to welcome Martin to our Technical Advisory Board,” remarked Bob Samii, CEO & Founder at SharpLaunch. “His wealth of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in propelling SharpLaunch’s mission to provide cutting-edge solutions in real-time data and analytics within the commercial real estate sector.”

The addition of Jepil reaffirms SharpLaunch’s dedication to staying ahead of industry trends and delivering innovative solutions that empower CRE professionals to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

About SharpLaunch

SharpLaunch is revolutionizing commercial real estate marketing by providing a unified platform that boosts efficiency, accelerates time-to-market, and maximizes sales and lease volume. To learn more about SharpLaunch and its mission, please visit www.sharplaunch.com.

