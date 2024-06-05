Bernie Taupin Enjoys an American Resurrection at Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, TN

Bernie Taupin’s lifelong love for American history and pop culture comes to the fore in a new exhibition at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center. The exhibit, titled An American Resurrection, will run from June 9 to July 14, 2024 and feature 25 of the artist’s major works.

“We are thrilled to showcase the art of Bernie Taupin at Monthaven,” says Cheryl Strichik, the MACC’ s executive director. “Most people probably think of Bernie as a songwriter, so they may be surprised to see he is also a master of the visual arts.”

Taupin, of course, is best known for his 50-year songwriting partnership with Elton John. They became a veritable hit-making machine during the 1970s. Together, they made history, creating a substantial catalog of original songs that have sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

In addition to these musical endeavors, Taupin has also been a long-time visual artist, something he’s pursued since the early 1990s. His early work was inspired by groundbreaking Abstract Expressionists, including Hans Hoffman, Franz Kline, Anselm Kiefer, and Robert Rauschenberg.

Taupin says, “As in any creative field, we start by emulating work we like, following the path that ultimately leads to finding our own vision, a style we feel is original and unique in its own beliefs, on its own merits.”

Taupin’s artwork evolved from explorations of Abstract Expressionism to experimentations with text-based content and minimalist Pop Art concepts. By 2017, his works became sculptural constructions bound with cord and wire on canvas. During this period, he often expressed himself with found objects and repurposed material and artifacts. Taupin’s multi-layered creations include manipulated flags, scorched paper, wax, wire, wood, corrugated cardboard, fabric, bubble wrap, and resin.

An American Resurrection is curated by Karen and Michael Bivins, International Gallerists. The opening takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024. The event will feature light refreshments. For more information, call (615) 822-0789.