TA Systems Relocates Headquarters to a New State-of-the-Art Facility in Rochester Hills, MI

TA Systems, a leader in automation solutions, proudly relocates its corporate headquarters to 1500 W Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309. Spanning 100,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility signifies a significant step forward in TA Systems’ commitment to innovation and growth within Oakland County, Michigan’s Automation Alley.

Designed to foster collaboration and efficiency, the new headquarters reflects TA Systems’ dedication to providing automation solutions across industries on a global scale. With modern amenities and versatile workspaces, the facility aims to inspire ingenuity and elevate TA Systems and automation to new heights.

“I am so excited for the TA Team and our clients, this new headquarters reflects who we are; hardworking, innovative, and collaborative,” said Ted Brown, President & CEO of TA Systems. “All the while providing a much more efficient productive space, promoting teamwork, and supporting todays needs for a modern work environment. We are proud to call Rochester Hills our home and look forward to continuing to contribute vibrant business community of Oakland County, bringing additional high-tech jobs to Michigan.”

The relocation positions TA Systems to expand its footprint, allowing for future growth and development. Situated in Automation Alley, known for its technology and manufacturing enterprises, the new headquarters offers access to talent and resources, reinforcing the company’s value proposition of “Ensure your Success” for both Customers and Team members.

About TA Systems

TA Systems provides custom automation assembly systems across many industries, applying a wide range of proven technologies in the manufacturing environment. For 45 years, TA Systems’ vertical manufacturing processes have provided unparalleled speed, quality, value, and service to its global customers. Its comprehensive product line reflects an in-depth understanding of the most critical technologies essential for automation in the decades ahead, showcasing its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. TA Systems takes pride in its commitment to ensuring the success of its customers. It prioritizes delivering the highest value, quality, and effective risk management tailored to its customers’ manufacturing requirements.

For more information about TA Systems and innovative automation solutions, please visit TA-Systems.com.