Continuing a 25-year tradition of leading the industry. FreightCenter announces the freight industry’s first Rewards Program for commercial customers.

FreightCenter, a nationally recognized and award-winning third-party logistics company, has officially launched its groundbreaking rewards program exclusively for commercial customers.

Starting today, Commercial customers can start redeeming and earning points for every shipment booked.

“As a company that has proudly served the commercial shipping community for over 25 years, we understand the immense value our partners bring to the table,” said Matt Brosious – Chief Executive Officer at FreightCenter. “That’s why we’re thrilled to be the first in the industry to introduce a rewards program that truly gives back to our loyal commercial customers.”

Customers will receive detailed information about the rewards program, including the terms and conditions, via email. With a simple click, they’ll be guided to FreightCenter’s user-friendly platform, where they can easily redeem their points for high-quality items.

“This program is our way of showing our deep appreciation for the commercial shippers who have helped drive our success over the decades,” added Matt Brosious. “We’re excited to reward their loyalty and partnership with unparalleled benefits that no other logistics provider can match.”

About FreightCenter

FreightCenter is a third-party logistics provider (3PL) that has been offering shipping and freight services to e-trailers, businesses, and individuals internationally for the past 25 years. They provide customized transportation solutions for different industries and specialize in freight shipping, LTL (less-than-truckload), and FTL (full-truckload). With a focus on innovation and customer service, FreightCenter is committed to making shipping easy and affordable for all its customers.