The L-Tron Team Returns from a Successful 2024 ESLETS Conference

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. – May 21, 2024 – PRLog — L-Tron has returned from a 10th trip to the Empire State Law Enforcement Traffic Safety (ESLETS) Conference, which took place April 24-25 in Bolton Landing, NY. Julianne Pangal and Gabrielle Struzik represented L-Tron, showcasing the 4910LR driver’s license reader, the 4910LR Magnetic Mount, L-Tron’s OSCR360 System and other eCitation equipment.

As a New York State business, the L-Tron Team looks forward to supporting ESLETS and connecting with Patrol Officers from around the state. This year, agencies were particularly interested in learning more about our eCitation equipment, including the Mag Mount for the 4910LR and patrol vehicle printers, as well as the OSCR360 System for case organization, crime & crash scene documentation and emergency pre-planning.

The 4910LR Driver’s License Reader enables Officers to scan driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations on the roadside, auto-populating the data from the license into forms and reports in seconds. The 4910LR Mag Mount is an add-on accessory for the scanner. It is a magnetic device that facilitates swift, safe and secure storage of the 4910LR within the patrol vehicle. Both the 4910LR and mag mount work alongside other patrol vehicle equipment, including in-car computers, patrol vehicle printers (https://www.l- tron.com/in- car-printers- for-law-enforcement) and more.

OSCR360 (https://www.l- tron.com/OSCR360) captures 360-degree images from any scene, then the OSCR360 Desktop Software stores, organizes, and presents all digital evidence in a virtual walkthrough format.

Gabrielle Struzik, who is a recent addition to the L-Tron Team, shared, “The 2024 ESLETS Conference was a great opportunity for me to really see how our work supports Officers. We had several people stop by to talk to us, who were familiar with our company and the work we do. It was awesome to see them happy with our company and interested in what else we could offer them! I like that even indirectly, our work at L-Tron helps make their lives easier and keeps them safer too.”

The 2024 NYS Traffic Safety Conference, which was hosted by the New York State Police, addressed numerous relevant topics in traffic safety, including automated vehicle technology for law enforcement, temp tags and ghost cars, commercial vehicle stops, impaired driving, and more.

About L-Tron

