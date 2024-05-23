Ukrainian ‘Dog Mom’ Rescues Animals Despite Landmine Injury Visits London To Show Documentary

War Tails documentary shows the homeless pets caught in the cross fire and the challenges, but hope ahead

May 21, 2024 – PRLog — In the wake of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, various NGOs including K9 Rescue International, UWARF, Worldwide Vets, Naturewatch Foundation, Reactaid and UAnimals, have been working tirelessly to address the devastating impact of the war on both people and animals. These organizations have witnessed firsthand the destruction of hospitals, homes, entire villages, and the heartbreaking abandonment of countless animals left to fend for themselves. In an effort to shed light on these critical issues, they have produced a powerful and emotional documentary, “War Tails.”

We are pleased to announce an exclusive pre-screening of “War Tails” at the prestigious Genesis Cinema in London’s East End on Tuesday, 4 June 2024. This special event will bring together supporters, animal lovers, and activists to experience the moving stories captured during the missions in Ukraine.

The documentary chronicles the extraordinary efforts of Dan Fine, who, despite battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, has been a driving force in animal rescue operations. It also follows Krystina Dragomaretska, an architect-turned- volunteer, who contracted rabies while saving a dog and was injured this week by a land mine during an evacuation mission. She was saving animals left behind in Volchansk, just outside Kharkiv while the Russians advanced on the village. Both Dan and Krystina (on crutches) will be present at the screening to share their experiences and insights.

Synopsis:

The media coverage of the Ukrainian conflict often highlighted people fleeing with their pets, but the reality was far grimmer. An estimated million pets were abandoned as families were forced to leave their companions behind due to transportation restrictions. These animals were left at bus and train stations, on the streets, chained, or locked in apartments with no food or water.

“War Tails” delves into the severe animal welfare crisis that has emerged, exacerbated by misconceptions and inadequate pre-war sterilization efforts. The film highlights the growing threat of a rabies outbreak, with new cases continually reported near the front lines.

Dan and Krystina’s partnership began at the Poland-Ukraine border and has since grown into a mission to capture, sterilize, vaccinate, and rehome stray animals across the most dangerous regions of Ukraine. Their journey has been marked by encounters with dedicated volunteers and professionals who risk their lives daily to save these vulnerable animals.

Urgency of the Crisis:

The potential for a mass rabies outbreak in Europe looms large, with millions of homeless animals in Ukraine. Volunteer groups have sterilized and vaccinated 30,000 animals since 2022, but the need remains immense. To prevent further catastrophe, over 150,000 animals must be sterilized and vaccinated annually.

This screening of “War Tails” is not just a film showing but a call to action. The next five years are critical in averting an impending disaster and protecting the lives of countless animals.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, 4 June 2024

TBD Location: Genesis Cinema, 93-95 Mile End Road, London, E1 4UJ

For more information and tickets, please visit our Eventbrite page (https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/exclusive- preview-of-our- war…).

Watch the trailer: War Tails Trailer (https://vimeo.com/ 947867146?share= copy)

Join us in this important cause and witness the compelling stories of resilience and hope amid the chaos of war.

To secure your Journalist Guest Ticket please email:

Michelle Jones, K9 Rescue International contact@k9-rescue.org

WhatsApp: +44 7572 647117