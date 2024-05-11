Capitol County Children’s Collaborative unveils refreshed brand identity

CCCC Brand Refresh

HAMILTON, N.J. – May 9, 2024 – PRLog — Capitol County Children’s Collaborative (CCCC), a Mercer County-based nonprofit, is proud to announce the refresh of their brand. The rebranding initiative reflects CCCC’s ongoing commitment to evolving and adapting to meet the changing needs of the community it serves.

CCCC respects the diversity of those it serves and utilizes a variety of community-based alternatives to residential and psychiatric hospitalization. With a renewed focus on innovation, inclusivity and accessibility, the updated brand identity positions CCCC as a trusted ally and advocate for Mercer County youth and their families.

“At Capitol County Children’s Collaborative, we are dedicated to empowering Mercer County youth and families through provision of comprehensive and individualized care that promotes the maintenance of healthy and independent family functioning,” said Deb Megaro, CEO of CCCC. “We look forward to using our new brand to tell everyone in Mercer County about the ways CCCC has changed lives and impacted families.”

CCCC, founded in 2002, is Mercer County’s Care Management Organization (CMO). The nonprofit provides care management services for Mercer County youth up to 21 years old with complex mental health, substance use, intellectual, and developmental needs and their families. CCCC strives to keep children and adolescents at home, in school, and in the community by connecting them to community resources that meet their unique needs. The nonprofit accomplishes this by linking youth and families to all the resources and supports they need, and they currently have over 90 care managers that work within the organization and throughout the community.

“Our beautiful new logo keeps many of the elements that we treasure, from our tagline to our color palette,” said Megaro. “However, it also offers a new, crisp look that incorporates the interwoven C’s – a reflection of our dedication to integrated care and community connection.”

“We are excited to unveil our refreshed brand identity and take this important step forward in our journey to support Mercer County youth and families,” said Megaro. “With our revitalized brand, we are confident that we will be able to reach even more young people in need and provide them with the support and resources they need to thrive.”

For more information about Capitol County Children’s Collaborative, please visit capitolkids.org.

Founded in 2002, Capitol County Children’s Collaborative (CCCC) is Mercer County’s Care Management Organization (CMO). Its mission is to empower children and families through the provision of comprehensive and individualized care that promotes the maintenance of healthy and independent family functioning. This mission is supported by the belief that children and their families are remarkably resilient and are more than capable of positive growth and development when provided with effective community centered service and support.

Capitol County Children’s Collaborative is a non-profit organization available at no cost to all youth and families in Mercer County who meet the eligibility criteria of the New Jersey Children’s System of Care. To learn more, visit http://www.capitolkids.org or www.mercerresourcenet.org.