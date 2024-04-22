St. Louis Family Law Attorney Sophya Qureshi Raza to Present at Advanced Child Custody CLE

Sophya Qureshi Raza, founder of Raza Family Law Solutions, a divorce law firm in St. Louis, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming “Advanced Family Law Child Custody” continuing legal education (CLE) program hosted by The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis on April 18, 2024. Raza’s presentation, “Culture Factors to Consider in Custody Cases,” will focus on the importance of understanding and embracing cultural diversity when crafting parenting plans and custody arrangements.

St. Louis, MO (PRUnderground) April 16th, 2024

With over a decade of experience as a trusted family law attorney, mediator, and collaborative professional in the St. Louis area, Raza brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective to this topic. As the oldest child of immigrant parents, she understands firsthand the challenges families face when confronting cultural differences during highly sensitive legal matters like divorce and child custody disputes.

“Cultural backgrounds and traditions play a significant role in how families approach parenting,” said Raza. “It’s crucial for attorneys, judges, guardians, and other professionals in the family court system to educate themselves on various cultural aspects and remain open-minded when working with families from diverse backgrounds. This understanding allows us to craft parenting plans that not only comply with the law but also respect and embrace each family’s cultural identity.”

During her presentation, Raza will share insights on how to identify and avoid biases, facilitate open dialogues between parents with differing views, and develop custody solutions that prioritize the best interests of the children while honoring each family’s cultural heritage.

Her compassionate yet practical approach has earned her a reputation as a trusted advocate and problem-solver in the St. Louis legal community.

The “Advanced Family Law Child Custody” CLE program will take place on April 18, 2024, at the offices of Husch Blackwell in Clayton, Missouri. Raza’s session, “Culture Factors to Consider in Custody Cases,” is scheduled from 3:00 PM to 3:50 PM. Attendees can expect an engaging and informative presentation that will provide valuable insights for navigating cultural considerations in family law matters.

The presentation by Sophya Qureshi Raza at the “Advanced Family Law Child Custody” CLE aligns with the core mission of her firm, Raza Family Law Solutions. Founded with the goal of providing families a peaceful way to resolve complex legal matters, the firm offers a range of non-litigation services that empower couples and families to address issues like divorce, child custody, support, and more through cooperative methods.

“Our team understands that court battles can be emotionally draining and financially burdensome,” said Raza. “We believe there is a better way to resolve family law conflicts, one that prioritizes open communication, mutual understanding, and the best interests of all involved, especially the children.”

In addition to traditional courtroom representation when necessary, Raza Family Law Solutions offers alternative dispute resolution (ADR) approaches such as mediation and collaborative law. This non-litigation approach aims to minimize conflict, promote constructive problem-solving, and help families navigate challenging transitions with ease and dignity.

“Family legal issues can be emotionally overwhelming,” Raza said. “At our firm, we want to walk alongside our clients during these tough times, providing legal guidance with a compassionate, supportive approach.”

As families increasingly seek alternatives to stressful court proceedings, Raza Family Law Solutions stands ready to provide practical solutions tailored to each client’s unique circumstances and cultural background.

For more information about Sophya Qureshi Raza and Raza Family Law Solutions, please visit https://www.razafamilylawsolutions.com/.

About Raza Family Law Solutions

Raza Family Law Solutions was founded by Sophya Qureshi Raza with the goal of providing families in the St. Louis area with peaceful and respectful solutions to their family law issues.

The firm’s areas of practice include divorce, child custody, child support, paternity, guardianship, and other related matters. Raza and her team prioritize open communication, compassion, and a deep understanding of each client’s unique needs and cultural backgrounds.

Contact Information

Raza Family Law Solutions, St. Louis Divorce Lawyers

230 S. Bemiston Ave., Ste. 406

St. Louis, MO 63105