Aalekh Foundation hosts 2nd edition of Women Achievers Awards, honouring inspirational contributors

Aalekh Foundation, a prominent non-profit organization dedicated to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, successfully hosted the second edition of the Women Achievers Awards at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. The event recognized and honoured women who have made remarkable contributions to society across fields and activities.

The Women Achievers Awards, an initiative by the Aalekh Foundation, celebrates the achievements and resilience of women who have excelled in their respective domains and inspired generations with their dedication and leadership. This year’s event showcased the foundation’s commitment to acknowledging and uplifting women who have made significant impacts in their communities and beyond.

The ceremony was marked by the presence of esteemed guests such as Attorney General of India Shri R Venkataramani , Justice Anil Dave Former Supreme Court Judge , oddisi exponent Sharon Lowen, Ex CBIC member Balesh Kumar , TV Anchor & journalist Manish Awasthi , Former NBCC chairman Anoop Mittal , Former secretary MEA & DG ICCR Amarendra Khatua. Distinguished jury panel, including luminaries such as Ms. Neelam Pratap Rudy, Mr. DK Pathak, Mr. Prathap Suthan, Dr. Neera Agnimitra, and Mr. K P R Nair. Their invaluable insights and expertise contributed to the selection of deserving recipients for the Women Achievers Awards 2024.

Dr. Rennie Joyy, the visionary founder of the Aalekh Foundation, emphasized the importance of empowering women for the progress of nations and the world. In a statement regarding the awards, Dr. Joyy highlighted, “Empowering women is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity for the advancement of society. Women are integral to every aspect of our lives, and their contributions are invaluable. At Aalekh Foundation, we prioritize recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women who are shaping the future.”

The event featured two categories of awardees: Women Lifetime Achievers and Women Achievers. Notable recipients under Women Lifetime Achievers included Padmashri Bharti Shivaji, an Indian Classical Dancer, and Jill Carr Harris Co-founder of Ekta Mahila Manch.

Besides, Women Achievers included Asha Batra – Founder Trustee of the Indian Cinema Heritage Foundation; Garima Wahal – Screenwriter and Lyricist in Hindi Cinema; Sudha Raghuraman –Professional Carnatic Musician; Nalini Tyabji – Veteran Artist; Jahnabi Phookan – 37th National President of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO); Aparna Rajagopal – Former Lawyer, Organic Farmer and Animal Rescuer; Prof. Bijaylaxmi Nanda – Principal of Miranda House; Dr. Mariam Afifa youngest woman Muslim – Neurosurgeon; Rina Dhaka – Fashion Designer; Padma Shri Gowri Lakshmi Bayi – Writer; SaskiaRao De Haas- Music Composer & Cello Maestro, Ms. N.S. Nappinai- Senior Advocate& Founder CyberSaathi Kaabia and Sasha Grewal- Jewellery Designers; Sunita Pant Bansal – Veteran Mythologist and Storyteller; Ishita Mangal –Fashion Designer and Content Creator; Madhushree Basu Roy – Chef; Sonal Kalra – Journalist and Author; Anju Bobby George – Indian Olympic Athlete; Ekta Kundasingh Bisht – Indian Cricketer; Kinkini Dasgupta Misra – Scientist; Megha Kanera – Designer and Founder of Nadiyapar Brand.

In addition to the award ceremony, attendees were also entertained through inspirational speeches, musical performances, Sustainable Fabric Khadi Fashion Show and networking opportunities, making the event a memorable and enriching experience.

The Women Achievers Awards 2024 not only honour the achievements of these remarkable women but also serve as a powerful catalyst for change, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps and contribute to a more equal and empowered society.