Shreekant Patil Shares Entrepreneurial Insights at Successful Robotics Event Excalibur 2024 Hosted by AVCOE

The event was inaugurated by CE Shreekant Patil, who shared valuable insights on startups, future opportunities in robotics, and entrepreneurship with the students from robotics, IT, mechanical, production, and other colleges. The guest of honor, Mr. Mandal, General Manager of Hindustan Aeronautical Limited, was also present to inspire and motivate the participants.

The Principal of AVCOE, Dr. Venkatesh, and HOD Dr. Shinde welcomed the guests, and there was a great turnout and enthusiastic response from the students. Shreekant Patil pledged his support to the college for future endeavors.

The event took place at the Dronagiri Conference Hall in Sangamner with more than 100+ students were present and was a resounding success, showcasing the talents and innovation of the next generation of engineers and technologists.

Shreekant Patil is Founder of Startup PARENTNashik, Exporter, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, (P &M), Trainer, Assessor at NSDC ( Govt), Counselor at NCS, Consultant Advisor at UN, European Union, Asian Development Bank, African Bank, Euro Exim Bank, Sidbi, Professor of Practice at UGC, Governing Body member at various international Chamber of Commerce., Advisory board member at IIC, IQAC, E-Cell at various university & Colleges, Mentor at Startup India, Meity Startup Hub, BIRAC, E-Cell IIT Bombay, and various foundation incubation center in India and other countries like USA, Europe, Middle East & Asia.

