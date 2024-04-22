First Ever ONDC Workshop in Nashik, led by Shreekant Patil, is igniting a digital revolution for the MSME sector

The workshops, attended by over 100 women, provided them with handholding support to onboard their businesses on the ONDC Network. This initiative, spearheaded by Shreekant Patil, marks the first step towards creating a conducive ecosystem in Nashik for small businesses to thrive and grow.

I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to support these women entrepreneurs in Nashik and help them navigate the world of ecommerce and digital growth, said Shreekant Patil. It is crucial for small businesses, self-help groups, and NGOs to understand the importance of leveraging technology to expand their reach and scale their businesses.

The workshops aimed to empower women entrepreneurs in Nashik with the knowledge and resources needed to succeed in the digital age. By familiarizing them with the ONDC network, the workshops provided a platform for these individuals to showcase their products and services to a wider audience, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of their businesses.

This initiative is part of a larger effort by the government of India to bolster the MSME sector and promote digital entrepreneurship across the country. By equipping small businesses with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the digital economy, India is taking significant steps towards becoming a global economic powerhouse.

For more information about the workshops and upcoming initiatives in Nashik, please contact:

Shreekant Patil Startup India Mentor & Consultant MSME, Udyog Mitra, Nashik.

