Support Wellness in the Workplace with Confetti’s Virtual Events

As communities worldwide unite to honor Mental Health Awareness Month, Confetti, the leading provider of innovative team building solutions, is excited to unveil a special series of virtual events focused on promoting awareness and supporting mental health in the workplace.

Mental Health Awareness Month, observed annually in May, serves as a crucial reminder for individuals and organizations to prioritize mental wellness. In response, Confetti has curated the Mental Health Awareness Month Collection, offering a variety of engaging experiences aimed at destigmatizing mental health discussions and nurturing social well-being.

The collection includes fitness classes and mental health workshops, among other activities, providing teams with a diverse selection of options to cultivate healthier habits in the workplace.

Looking for somewhere to start? Here are 5 of Confetti’s standout Mental Health Awareness Month experiences, guaranteed to reduce stress and boost employee well-being:

Terrarium Workshop

Discover the joys of crafting your very own DIY terrarium with guidance from a knowledgeable facilitator. This virtual terrarium workshop provides an opportunity to connect with nature, unleash creativity, and learn about the art of terrarium making.

Meditation Class

Clear your mind by experiencing the benefits of meditation. Encourage your team to adopt a regular meditation practice to reduce stress and promote better mental health.

Yoga Class

Improve employee wellness by integrating mindfulness practices into your team’s routine. Start with a yoga class designed for all levels, and deep dive into yoga poses and meditation techniques that will leave you feeling relaxed.

Stress Management Workshop

This stress management workshop aims to help your team pinpoint specific workplace and personal stressors, and create a toolbox for handling stress levels in their daily lives.

Workplace Mental Health Workshop

An interactive lecture-based workshop to help your team get started on the conversation about mental health in the workplace.

Celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month is crucial for fostering employee well-being and inspiring action towards a more empathetic and supportive community. Confetti offers effortless and engaging ways to connect with your team, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and unity in the pursuit of combating mental health challenges.

