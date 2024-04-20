Hong Kong – Speech by SCST at opening reception of Trevor Yeung: Courtyard of Attachments, Hong Kong in Venice (English only) (with photo)

Speech by SCST at opening reception of Trevor Yeung: Courtyard of Attachments, Hong Kong in Venice (English only) (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Following is the speech by the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, at the opening reception of “Trevor Yeung: Courtyard of Attachments, Hong Kong in Venice” today (April 19, Venice time):

Kenneth (Chairman of the Hong Kong Arts Development Council, Mr Kenneth Fok), Bernard (Chairman of M+ Board, Mr Bernard Chan), Trevor (exhibition artist Mr Trevor Yeung), distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,



Good afternoon!

Welcome to the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong exhibition of the 60th Venice Biennale. This is one of our flagship overseas arts and cultural events supported by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Government through the Arts and Sports Development Fund. The exhibition is co-organised by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council and M+ of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority.

Like everyone here today, the Government of the Hong Kong SAR supports the development of arts and culture. We are committed to nurturing our local arts and cultural institutions and artists and helping them go global. This is one of our strategies and action agendas in fortifying our role as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, a position that our country has given us.

Venice Biennale is one of the world’s most prestigious platforms for international contemporary art and Hong Kong has been participating since 2001. Being an important platform to showcase the artistic excellence of the institutions and artists in Hong Kong, it is also an important channel to tell the good stories of Hong Kong and help boost our economy by attracting world audience to visit our art market.

The Hong Kong exhibition here has witnessed the many successful connections between our institutions and artists and the international arts and culture community.

Today, I am proud to present to you our home-grown artist – Trevor. In just a minute, Trevor will immerse you in a captivating experience surrounded by glass fish tanks that are commonly seen in Hong Kong, in his exhibition “Trevor Yeung: Courtyard of Attachments, Hong Kong in Venice”. I am sure you will be amazed by Trevor’s talent and enjoy the exhibition which gives you a glimpse of the authentic experience in Hong Kong.

I would also like to express gratitude to the team in Hong Kong Arts Development Council and the curatorial team in M+ Museum, in particular our project curator Olivia Chow. Their dedication and professionalism are instrumental in the success of this exhibition.

Before closing, I would also like to invite all of you to come to Hong Kong and visit our first-ever Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo in mid-October this year. It will be organised by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council at multiple performing venues in Hong Kong including the West Kowloon Cultural District.

At the Expo, performing arts professionals from all over the world will meet, and explore possible collaboration, perhaps with visual arts.

Thank you very much again for joining us here today. And I hope you enjoy the exhibition at the Hong Kong exhibition.