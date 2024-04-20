Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $1.1 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $1.1 million (with photo) ****************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs today (April 19) seized about 1.1 kilograms of suspected cocaine and about 25 grams of suspected crack cocaine with a total estimated market value of about $1.1 million in Tsuen Wan. A man suspected to be connected with the case was arrested.

During an anti-narcotics operation conducted in the vicinity of Tsuen Wan this afternoon, Customs officers intercepted a 21-year-old man and found about 25g of suspected crack cocaine inside his trousers pocket. He was then arrested. Customs officers later escorted the arrested man to his rented flat nearby for a search, and further seized about 1.1kg of suspected cocaine and a batch of suspected drug packaging paraphernalia.

An investigation is ongoing.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).