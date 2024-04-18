R-mb-rger Family Association Lauds Grit in Facing Challenges at 2024 Reunion

Local historian and author Steve Troutman and Family Historian Bob Averell will be joined by guest speaker Ben Ancheff, former pitcher, MLB replay ops administrator, and current athletic director of Williams Valley Jr./Sr. High School.

No cover; contributions and covered dishes cheerfully appreciated. Prizes fgiven to the youngest, oldest, and furthest travelled. The iconic book “Finding Our Roots in Bavaria” will be available, as will the family book of shame about the 1880’s Romberger/Troutman murder and executions. There’ll be the usual food, friends, fun and genealogy too.

Due to limited luncheon seating, early registration is strongly encouraged. Those desiring a free info packet by mail may call 717-827-6050, or those with a printer may go to https://tinyurl.com/RR-2024-Invitation to view and print their registration to mail in. Registration deadline May 15, 2024.

