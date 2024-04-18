Quickparts Achieves Global ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Highlighting Commitment to Information Security

The ISO 27001:2022 certification signifies that Quickparts has implemented a robust Information Security Management System (ISMS) that meets the highest international standards. This system encompasses all aspects of information security, including risk management, access controls, data encryption, and incident response protocols.

From left to right: Marco Maio, Director of Operations, Europe and Shawn Pearson, IT Manager for Europe display the ISO27001:2022 certificate awarded to Quickparts Italy SRL

While its primary focus is on information security, the importance of an ISO 27001:2022 certification holds significant relevance in the manufacturing and engineering industries. It serves to show the holder is committed to safeguarding Intellectual Property (IP); to managing the security risks in automation and control systems; to demonstrate compliance with relevant regulations by providing a framework for implementing appropriate security controls and practices; to establish security standards and requirements in the wider supply chain; and to implement controls to mitigate identified risks in information security management, as well as developing business continuity plans.

From left to right: Shawn Walters, Head of Quality Control and Tracy Beard, Director of Operations for Quickparts in Lawrenceburg, USA proudly add their ISO27001:2022 certificate to their ISO Certification portfolio

The certification complements Quickparts portfolio of global ISO certifications, which include ISO 9001:2015 for quality assurance, and ISO 9100:2018 for metal part production, as well as ITAR registration for its USA manufacturing facilities. The company will continue to add to its certifications on a global basis over the next 24 months, enabling it to deliver its outstanding, quality manufacturing solutions into new sectors.

From left to right: Daniel Kirk, Operations Manager and Nick Lewis, Global Director of Engineering with the ISO27001:2022 certificate awarded to Quickparts UK

“Achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification is a significant milestone for Quickparts,” said Rick Dadez, Global Vice President of Information Technology at Quickparts.

“It underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting our customers’ valuable data and intellectual property. In today’s digital age, information security is paramount, and this certification assures our clients that their data is in the safest hands.”

About Quickparts:

Quickparts is a leading manufacturer of custom parts and prototypes, providing on-demand services to businesses of all sizes across various industries. With over 25 years of experience and a wide range of technologies, Quickparts offers its customers fast turnaround times, competitive pricing, and unmatched quality.

