BIGO LIVE: Building and Nurturing the Community through Virtual Fitness Classes for Free

The coronavirus pandemic prompted a nation-wide stay-at-home order forcing adjustments to all our routines. Being confined to our houses 24/7 not only takes a physical but also a mental toll on people. To keep the users engaged and stress free during this pandemic, BIGO LIVE, a product of BIGO Technology a Singapore based technology giant and a leading live streaming platform is bringing virtual fitness sessions under their initiative, ‘Get Fit with BIGO’ with professional instructors for free of cost.

This initiative aims to promote a healthy and fit lifestyle by providing live fitness sessions to all BIGO LIVE users enabling a transition of gyms into virtual fitness classes. Users can choose the fitness class of their choice from diverse options that include Zumba, yoga, Acroyoga, female fitness, right way to do cardio and Desi fitness, which can be done at home without any fancy gym equipment’s. The introduction of fitness will encourage people to lead a healthy lifestyle. It will also help disrupt the monotony of the quarantine life and bring a sense of commitment and achievement in their lives.

While the web is flooded with free workout videos, the advantage of practicing fitness from BIGO LIVE is that the BIGO fitness experts can offer specific training to individuals or group of users as per their requirement through its various features and keep changing the workout according to their clients’ fitness level. The BIGO LIVE users can also get real time feedback from the instructors on their performance and raise queries on the topics related to health and fitness and get them resolved instantly during or after the live session. You can also keep updating the level of your workout as per your progress. These sessions do not require any expenditure. All you need is a yoga mat and you are good to go.

The users can also have a Q&A session with the fitness experts and get customized routines and advice as per their concerns. This initiative not only benefits the users but also the fitness hosts and coaches to have a source of income while widening their reach and gaining more audiences. The platform will also keep updating the fitness schedule while adding new fitness hosts every week. This will help widen the options for the users and bring in more activity and vigour in the platform.

“The idea behind ‘Get Fit with BIGO LIVE’ is to provide our users with means to partake in healthy living practices and get over the humdrum caused by the pandemic. These virtual sessions will be open to all our users free of cost. There are various categories under workout that people can avail as per their liking. Our main aim through this initiative is to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. We are looking forward to active participation from people and will bring on board more health gurus as hosts to guide people. We wish to make it a lively campaign and hope more and more people join these live sessions and encourage their friends and family members to adopt this kind of lifestyle as well. I strongly believe that this is a wonderful way to still feel a sense of community while joining our hands together to promote physical and mental well-being and also give opportunity to lots of fitness experts to earn through this platform which makes it a win-win situation for content creators as well as viewers,” Nagesh Banga, Deputy Country Head of BIGO LIVE commented on the occasion.

Riya Singh who is a Yoga instructor and a BIGO LIVE Fitness Host remarked that, “This COVID-19 outbreak has taken a toll on all of us. There are growing levels of anxiety among people because of the pandemic and in order to maintain normality during lockdown, a workout regime can be very helpful. BIGO LIVE’s ‘Get Fit with BIGO’ initiative is a wonderful opportunity for all to keep yourselves in shape and work on your mental and physical health. It is also a great way to connect with other people and support one another to sail through this pandemic. Hence, I am using my fitness expertise to work towards a healthy and a fit lifestyle and reach out to my fans through these virtual fitness classes.”

About Bigo Technology

BIGO is a fast-growing Singapore technology company established in 2014. BIGO operates products and services in more than 150 countries in the world. BIGO’s products include BIGO LIVE (global live streaming platform), Likee (global short video creation platform) and imo (global video communication platform). BIGO’s headquarters and regional centres are focused on building Artificial Intelligence capabilities and enhancements specifically for localization and country specific requirements. At present, BIGO has seven R&D centers, in Singapore, U.S., Middle East, India, and China, and over 20 offices around the globe. BIGO aims to provide their users with a world class experience through their cutting-edge technology. Building a global and inspiring social community based on video service. BIGO encourages people to share their creativity, passion and happiness in life and make the world a better place.

