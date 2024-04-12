Kiwi Quinoa Set to Bring New Zealand’s Superfood Sensation to the U.S. Through Walmart.com

Kiwi Quinoa, the pioneering New Zealand-based quinoa company, is excited to announce its highly anticipated debut in the United States market through a launch on Walmart.com. American consumers will have the opportunity to experience the exceptional taste and nutritional benefits of Kiwi Quinoa’s premium quinoa products, marking a significant milestone for the brand as it expands its global footprint.

Founded in 2016 by Dan and Jacqui Cottrell, Kiwi Quinoa has been at the forefront of introducing New Zealand-grown quinoa as a superior alternative to traditional grains. Leveraging the unique climate and soil conditions of New Zealand’s Rangitikei region, Kiwi Quinoa has developed proprietary varieties of saponin-free quinoa known for their exquisite flavor and nutritional profile. The U.S. launch will feature two of Kiwi Quinoa’s flagship products: Kiwi Quinoa Wholegrain Quinoa and Kiwi Quinoa Red Wholegrain Quinoa, both available in convenient 14-ounce packages.

“We are thrilled to bring Kiwi Quinoa to the U.S. market and share the unparalleled quality and taste of our New Zealand-grown quinoa with American consumers,” said Dan Cottrell, Managing Director of Kiwi Quinoa. “Our journey from a humble start to a national brand in New Zealand has been incredibly rewarding. We believe that our unique quinoa varieties, free from the bitter aftertaste commonly associated with traditional quinoa, will resonate well with health-conscious consumers in the U.S.”

Kiwi Quinoa stands out in the crowded quinoa market with its commitment to quality, taste, and nutrition. The brand’s products are non-GMO, gluten-free, low GI, and packed with all nine essential amino acids, making them an ideal choice for anyone seeking a nutritious and delicious dietary option. Additionally, Kiwi Quinoa emphasizes sustainability in its farming practices, reflecting a broader commitment to environmental stewardship.

The launch on Walmart.com represents a strategic move to introduce Kiwi Quinoa to a wide audience in the United States, leveraging the platform’s extensive reach and reputation for quality. Consumers can look forward to exploring creative and healthy recipes featuring Kiwi Quinoa, from breakfast options like creamy quinoa porridge to dinner favorites such as Teriyaki chicken quinoa stir-fry.

As Kiwi Quinoa embarks on this exciting new chapter, the company invites American consumers to discover the distinct taste and health benefits of its quinoa, promising an unmatched culinary experience.

For more information about Kiwi Quinoa and its range of products, please visit www.kiwiquinoa.co.nz.

Kiwi Quinoa is a pioneering New Zealand-based company, founded in 2016 by Dan and Jacqui Cottrell, dedicated to producing high-quality, saponin-free quinoa. As the first to introduce New Zealand-grown quinoa, Kiwi Quinoa offers a unique, nutritious alternative to traditional grains, distinguished by its superior flavor and integrity once cooked. With a commitment to sustainability, health, and taste, Kiwi Quinoa aims to become a global leader in the quinoa market, championing the versatile superfood through a range of products and inspiring recipes. For more information, visit www.kiwiquinoa.com and follow along on social media.