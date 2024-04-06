Ramky Infrastructure Limited Triumphs with Multiple Accolades at 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2024

Ramky Infrastructure Limited proudly announces its remarkable achievements at the 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2024, organized by the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC). The company has been honored across multiple categories, underscoring its commitment to excellence, sustainability, and social impact in the construction domain.

Established jointly by the Planning Commission (now Niti Ayog) and the Indian construction industry, CIDC serves as an umbrella organization for the construction sector in India. The Vishwakarma Awards, initiated in 2009, aim to celebrate and honor the remarkable achievements and contributions of industry players across various categories.Ramky Infrastructure Limited’s outstanding contributions to the industry earned the company multiple recognitions at the prestigious ceremony, as follows:

Achievement Award for Best Construction Projects: Acknowledging the exemplary efforts in the Treatment and Disposal of Legacy Leachate until Restoration and Stabilization of ponds adjacent to IMSWM plant, Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad.

Achievement Award for Creating Social Development and Impact: Recognizing the significant social development initiatives undertaken by the company, and its steadfast commitment to sustainable development through impactful initiatives.

Achievement Award for Best Professionally Managed Company: Commending Ramky Infrastructure Limited’s exceptional professionalism and management practices in the construction domain.

Achievement Award for Construction Health, Safety & Environment: Highlighting the company’s unwavering focus on ensuring health, safety, and environmental sustainability in its recent landmark project, “Ramky One Odyssey”:

These accolades underscore Ramky Infrastructure Limited’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the construction industry. The company’s holistic approach, integrating quality assurance with social responsibility and environmental stewardship, has been duly recognized by CIDC.

Mr. Yancharla Rathnakara Nagaraja, Managing Director, Ramky Infrastructure Limited expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and inclusive development. He stated, “These awards reaffirm our dedication to delivering excellence while upholding the highest standards of social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We remain steadfast in our mission to contribute positively to society and the construction industry.”

Ramky Infrastructure Limited extends heartfelt thanks to CIDC for the honor bestowed upon them, and pledges to continue its commitment to setting new benchmarks in the construction industry through innovation, sustainability, and social impact.