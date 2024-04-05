WEPACK World Expo 2024 in Shenzhen: Unveiling Key Industry Highlights

WEPACK 2024 is set to occur on April 10-12, 2024, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an New Hall), one of the world’s largest exhibition venues. This event represents the first time it has moved from Dongguan to Shenzhen, which is China’s high-tech hub and the core engine of the development of the Guangdong-Hongkong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The 120,000-square-meter expo, coupled with several concurrent exhibitions, is on track to offer a comprehensive trade show experience for participants in the global packaging industry chain.

Organized by RX, WEPACK 2024 serves as a global commerce and trade showcase platform exhibition that spans the whole packaging industry chain and integrates series packaging exhibitions in six major sectors. The exhibitions include SinoCorrugated South 2024, SinoFoldingCarton 2024, SinoPaper South 2024, Food Pack & Tech 2024, Dprint 2024 and PACKCON 2024. WEPACK encompasses products, technologies and services involved in the complete packaging industrial chain from upstream to downstream.

By leveraging the resources accumulated from the previous expo and harnessing the scale effects of globalization and industrial layout, WEPACK connects and propels the development of the global packaging industry. This initiative creates significant value, fostering symbiotic relationships upstream and downstream in the industrial chain.

Following the relaxation of China’s visa policies for foreign nationals and the introduction of a visa-free for travelers from certain countries, WEPACK 2024 anticipates a significant increase in the number of visitors and buyers from around the globe, making it a momentous exhibition for the entire industry.

With the opening up of China, this is the second year that RX is inviting the world to “Hello China, Hello World,” leveraging RX’s global network and comprehensive expertise to elevate success, drive industry recovery, and achieve economic triumph. Reunite with international exhibitors and buyers at RX‘s captivating events in China.

WEPACK will maintain an open, collaborative, and innovative stance, assuming the pivotal role in driving the development of the packaging industry. It is committed to growing and progressing alongside the industry, collectively building a grand platform for market development, and ushering in a new era for the global packaging industry.

