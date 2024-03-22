Tata Power’s EV Charging Stations ensure seamless EV charging experience for IPL Fans

With IPL season kicking off with a bang, Tata Power, a leading provider of EV charging solutions in India, is ensuring a smooth EV experience for cricket fans nationwide as they travel to IPL venues in their electric vehicles. Strategically positioned EV Charging Stations near stadium venues will ensure seamless charging solutions for match attendees. Recognizing the importance of uninterrupted travel, Tata Power has placed EV Charging Stations near all major IPL venues, ensuring a hassle-free charging experience for EV owners.

As IPL 2024 kicks off, cricket enthusiasts from all corners of India are flocking to stadiums. Tata Power is ensuring that the EV owners get a seamless travel experience to their destination allowing them to join in the excitement without worrying about charging their vehicles. Fans can conveniently access the charging stations as Tata Power’s public chargers are strategically located near key stadiums across India’s major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad etc.

EV users can also utilize the Tata Power EZ Charge app to locate nearby charging points, book slots, and pay with the EZ Charge RFID card, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Tata Power’s commitment to providing convenient charging solutions is evident in its state-of-the-art infrastructure, capable of meeting increased demand during match days. Operating round the clock, these charging stations offer reliable and efficient services, enabling EV owners to enjoy the cricket action without range anxiety. This convenience fosters a sense of comfort among fans, knowing that their EVs will be adequately charged for the journey to the matches.

With Tata Power’s extensive network of EV Charging Stations, including those near prominent stadium venues, fans can enjoy a seamless and sustainable travel experience to the match venues. This proximity exemplifies Tata Power’s dedication to providing convenient charging infrastructure for EV users.

Tata Power’s dedication to enhancing nationwide EV charging accessibility is evident through its comprehensive network, covering over 490 cities and towns, offering a variety of charging solutions tailored to meet the needs of home users, public and semi-public, and bus fleets. With more than 80,000 home chargers, 5,300+ public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, and 850+ bus charging stations, Tata Power leads the charge towards e-mobility solutions.