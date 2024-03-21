Rrose Selavy’s Poetry Book “Baudelaire’s Flowers” will be displayed at the 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Chad Grant (Rrose Selavy) has been writing since he was in high school. He is working on a second book.

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will display Rrose Selavys Baudelaires Flowers at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The book festival will occur on April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles, USA.

The L.A. Times Festival of Books is an annual public festival celebrating community, literature, culture, and arts. Considered the largest book festival in the U.S., the event has drawn around 150,000 visitors annually. Visitors include authors, book lovers, exhibitors, celebrities, artists, and musicians. Aside from book exhibits, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books hosts events that include performances and storytelling for children, author signings, and panel discussions.

Rrose Selavys Baudelaires Flowers draws inspiration from Charles Baudelaire, an 18th-century French Romantic and Symbolist poet who authored the poetry volume Flowers of Evil (Les Fleurs du Mal). Through the book, Rrose communicates a sense of melancholy and boredom in his purgatory of idleness. However, the book also depicts a journey of rebirth and ascension, symbolizing the narrow path to enlightenment.

Rrose quotes William Blakes Auguries of Innocence: To see infinity in a grain of sand and heaven in a wildflower, likening himself to a wildflower. He sees himself as a hippie who only desires to get high, write poetry, and play music. Rrose dedicates his book to his father and `his former love, Marie.

Baudilares Flowers is a compelling and evocative book of poems ready to capture the hearts of its readers. The book is for everyone, especially poets and romantics, who see life as beautiful as the wildflowers of spring, beckoning anyone as it fully blooms.

Get a copy of Rrose Selavys Baudelaires Flowers on Amazon. To learn more about the author, visit https://sapphireanodyne.wordpress.com/. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 at booth #225 to check out the books display.

Author

Baudelaires Flowers

Author: Rrose Selavy

Genre: poetry

Publisher: Amazon

Published date: January 10, 2024