Laquinta Clack’s Children’s Guide to Understanding Terminal Illness Soon to be Exhibited at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2024

While a lot of readers visiting the Los Angeles Times Festival Books 2024 are looking for cool stories, there are also plenty of educators and parents in search of helpful material on very challenging topics.

The good news is that there are authors like Laquinta Clack who are just as eager to help spread awareness and provide books that engage kids while teaching them such valuable lessons.

In her case, its a lesson about sickle cell disease and other seemingly hidden illnesses that others have. The title of her book is Why Does Jamir Have Pain? As anyone can guess from the title, its about a little boy named Jamir, whose classmates dont quite understand why he sometimes has to sit out during playtime, or why he even has to go to the hospital if he starts feeling pain.

Why Does Jamir Have Pain? is a simple yet informative introduction to the idea of terminal conditions like sickle cell disease. It also talks about the genetic nature of some of these conditions.

Clack herself suffers from this illness and wrote the book to share her story as well as to have a tool on hand to teach her children about it. On the side, she hopes that exhibiting her book will help her reach out to other people around the world who either have this condition or live with someone who does.

Visitors to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 can find Why Does Jamir Have Pain? by Laquinta Clack displayed at the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnets exhibit at booth #225. The book festival will be held at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, on April 21-22, 2024.

Author Bio

Laquinta Clack is a 28-year-old African American who lives with sickle-cell disease. She is a mother of three children and writing is her way of sharing her story with others.