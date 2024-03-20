Hong Kong – Speech by FS at OASES Partnership Signing Ceremony (English only)

Speech by FS at OASES Partnership Signing Ceremony (English only) (with photo/video) ************************************************************************************



Following is the speech by the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, at the OASES Partnership Signing Ceremony today (March 20):



Chief Executive, representatives of our valued strategic enterprise partners, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,



Good morning. It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to today’s signing ceremony.



Allow me to congratulate you on choosing Hong Kong to expand your business in this region. Whether you’re setting up a global R&D centre or regional headquarters, rolling out new trade, or developing Web3 payment services or production facilities for green and low-carbon construction technologies, Hong Kong is where you want to be.



We have a comprehensive and sophisticated financial eco-system to support your funding needs at all stages of development. Our world-class academic and research institutions and their R&D capabilities offer boundless opportunities for collaboration. The “one country, two systems” arrangement is here for the long run. It guarantees openness and global connectivity, the rule of law, the free flow of capital, data, talent, as well as seamless alignment with best international business practices.



Strategic enterprises are our highly valued partners. By expanding your operations here, you will bring investments, advanced technology and job opportunities to our community. And beyond investments and jobs, the entrepreneurship and innovation spirit that you will inject into our economy are highly treasured.



Ladies and gentlemen, today’s ceremony is another significant advance in Hong Kong’s rise as an international innovation and technology hub. OASES will continue to reach out to strategic enterprises. This year, it will meet with more than 300 of them from around the world. And I have no doubt that there will be more significant signings in the months, and years, to come.



There is much more that we are striving hard at. We will continue to support R&D to drive the commercialisation of research outcomes, as well as new industrialisation. We will continue to nurture local start-ups and talent, enhance STEM education and boost the compelling collaboration with our sister cities in the Greater Bay Area.



With the support of the community, and you, our partners, I am confident that Hong Kong is on its way to becoming a beacon of innovation and technological excellence in the Asian region and the world beyond.



I am grateful to OASES, the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, Invest Hong Kong and other Government departments, for their diligent and invaluable work in bringing a world of strategic enterprises and talent to Hong Kong.



I wish you all the best of health and business in the year to come and a long and rewarding future with us here in Asia’s world city. Thank you.