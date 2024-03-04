WIN Celebrates International Women’s Day 2024: Connecting Women, Inspiring Change

Women Inspiring Network (WIN) is thrilled to announce a series of dynamic events in celebration of International Women’s Day 2024. Collaborating with Tower Capital Group and The Galien Foundation, WIN presents an engaging panel discussion at the Inaugural Modi Prix Galien India. Esteemed leaders from Fortune 50 companies and renowned NGOs worldwide convened for focused dialogues on cutting-edge advancements in medicine, digital solutions, and biotechnology. Additionally, WIN will host Women in Design (WIN X OBEETEE Carpets), merging legacy, creativity, and sustainability in celebration of International Women’s Day. After successfully orchestrating these impactful events, WIN will culminate the month with a Global Mentoring Walk on March 29, 2024, ensuring a powerful conclusion. Throughout March, WIN will also spearhead a campaign celebrating Women’s Month, inviting leaders from across the globe to submit videos highlighting Women and Inclusivity, thereby amplifying diverse voices and fostering a culture of equality and empowerment.

Stuti Jalan, Founder of WIN, stated, “These events epitomize WIN’s unwavering commitment to uniting women and propelling meaningful change. As we collaborate with esteemed partners like the Tower Capital Group and the Galien Foundation, we celebrate women’s achievements and pave the way for impactful discussions that transcend boundaries. From the Inaugural Prix Galien India to the Women in Design initiative with OBEETEE Carpets, we merge legacy, creativity, and sustainability to create spaces where women’s voices are heard and their contributions honored. These endeavors are not just events; they’re milestones on our journey towards a more inclusive, equitable world.”

The panel discussion at the Inaugural Prix Galien India, moderated by Stuti Jalan, featured distinguished speakers including Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director of Ujala Cygnus Hospitals, Pushpanjali R Chawla, Founder OF Pivoutal Consulting Services, Shailja Mittal, Co-Founder at Qurex, and Peter Paul Pushparaj, CEO and Co-Founder of AI Nexus Healthcare Inc. Topics such as regenerative medicine, modern healthcare applications of Ayurveda, and sexual health for women’s overall well-being will be explored, offering profound insights into future innovations and collaborations in healthcare.

In another exciting endeavor, Women in Design (WIN X OBEETEE Carpets) will host an event on 6th March 2024, at merging legacy, creativity, and sustainability in celebration of International Women’s Day. Esteemed panelists including Taniya Seth, Amrita Chowdhury, Kamalika Bose, and Deepa Parekh will delve into the theme “Crafting Homes and Communities,” promising insights that resonate with both heart and mind. Moreover, WIN will orchestrate a Global Mentoring Walk, offering a global platform for mentorship and networking. This event will serve as a conduit for women to connect, learn, and inspire one another on an international scale, fostering bonds that transcend borders.

Throughout March 2024, WIN invites female leaders from across the globe to lend their voices to the Real Voices of Women – Inspiring Inclusion Campaign. By amplifying diverse perspectives and narratives, WIN endeavors to cultivate a culture of inclusivity and inspiration.