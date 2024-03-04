EaseMyTrip, PNB Collaborate to Introduce PNB EMT Co-branded Credit Card

EaseMyTrip, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, has partnered with Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, to launch “PNB EMT Credit Card”. This power-packed co-branded travel credit card is aimed at mass to premium customer segments and has been meticulously designed to offer a variety of rewards for the Indian travellers.

Customers can log in to easemytrip.com or pnbindia.in or PNB ONE App to avail this credit card and earn rewards in a variety of categories, including flights, hotels, and holiday packages. Furthermore, this new credit card includes a wallet for contactless payments, which is completely hassle-free and secure as the card information is encrypted before being transmitted to the merchant’s PoS machine.

Sharing his excitement about the partnership, Mr Nishant Pitti, CEO, EaseMyTrip, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Punjab National Bank to unveil the ‘PNB EMT Credit Card,’ a distinctive co-branded travel credit card aimed at providing a seamless and rewarding experience to our customers. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With exclusive benefits in flights, hotels, and holiday packages, paired with a secure and hassle-free contactless payment option, we are excited to redefine the travel experience for our customers. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to offering unparalleled value to our users, making their journeys memorable.”

Speaking during the launch of the new co-branded credit card PNB MD & CEO, said, “Innovation is key to our success, and as a result we continue to develop partnership models that provide customers with a unique value proposition that is tailored to their evolving needs. Our collaboration with EaseMyTrip reflects our shared commitment to provide customers unmatched benefits on travel related spends. We believe that this new offering will significantly add value to our customers and provide them an unparalleled travel experience.”

Exclusive Benefits of PNB EMT Credit Card include:

Welcome Gift ● At the time of joining, customers will receive a welcome gift voucher worth Rs 3000 and 300+ reward points on activation. Cashback ● Cardholders can avail cashback upto 4 transactions per card in a month in categories including flights, hotels, and holiday package. Discounts ● Flat 10% discount on (or upto Rs. 1000 on domestic and Rs. 5000 on international) flight bookings. ● Flat 20% discount on (or upto Rs. 5000 on domestic and Rs. 10,000 on international) hotel bookings. ● Customers can also avail Flat Rs. 125 off on bus bookings on minimum order value of Rs. 500. Airport Lounge Access ● Complementary visit to select 30+ Domestic Lounges in 17 cities in India (Twice per Quarter) ● Complementary visit to 500+ International Lounges in 300 cities worldwide (Twice a Year) Insurance ● Customers can avail insurance coverage upto Rs. 2 lakhs for accidental death and personal total disability. Fuel Surcharge ● Fuel surcharge waiver of 1% is valid for transactions of amount greater than Rs. 500 & less than Rs. 4000 (Minimum Rs 12.50 and Maximum Rs. 250 within a billing cycle). Renewal fee waiver ● The renewal fee waiver is applicable on achieving annual spend milestone of Rs. 1 lakh in the preceding year.

PNB EMT credit card comes with an annual membership fee of Rs. 2000 and can be used across 100 countries.