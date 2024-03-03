Hong Kong – Red flags to be hoisted at Deep Water Bay Beach and Repulse Bay Beach for sewerage works from tomorrow

Red flags to be hoisted at Deep Water Bay Beach and Repulse Bay Beach for sewerage works from tomorrow ******************************************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (March 3) that sewerage works will be carried out near Deep Water Bay Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island, and that the water quality at Deep Water Bay Beach and Repulse Bay Beach may potentially be affected. The red flags will be hoisted at Deep Water Bay Beach and Repulse Bay Beach from tomorrow (March 4) until further notice. Beachgoers are advised not to swim at the beaches.

First aid service will be maintained at the beaches.