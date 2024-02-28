Jack Sparacino’s New Book, “Shoot the Moon: Essays on Living,” is a Series of Essays That Comment on the Author’s Life Lessons and Observations of the World Around Him

Fulton Books author Jack Sparacino, who has had a varied career over the course of his life, has completed his most recent book, “Shoot the Moon: Essays on Living”: a collection of essays that reflect upon the author’s experiences throughout his journey here on Earth, including his struggles and triumphs he has embraced along the way.

Author Jack Sparacino is heading into his sixth career now, having started as a young college professor at The Ohio State University in the 1970s, then moving briefly to market research, then onto aerospace consulting for twenty years, followed by writing a biweekly opinion piece for a South Carolina newspaper, and now writing novels and essay collections. Jack currently lives in North Quincy, Massachusetts, near his two grown sons and with his two little dogs.

“These essays reflect much of the essence of my life and thinking about what it means to exist on this planet,” writes Sparacino. “I hope they resonate with readers, as I put absolutely everything I had into them. That said, I still love chatting with people on the street, and fishing remains a passion after sixty years.”

Published by Fulton Books, Jack Sparacino’s book is a poignant and stirring series that will take readers on a fascinating journey through the author’s mind, slowly revealing the inner workings of his very soul and being. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Sparacino hopes that his writings will help to inspire his readers to take stock of their own lives and appreciate their own journeys through life.

