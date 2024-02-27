Hong Kong – TCU’s third quarterly report of 2023 released

TCU’s third quarterly report of 2023 released *********************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Transport Advisory Committee:



The Transport Complaints Unit (TCU) of the Transport Advisory Committee received 11 500 complaints and suggestions in the third quarter of 2023, with 260 being pure suggestions.

The complaints and suggestions received during the quarter were mostly related to public transport services (91 per cent), enforcement matters (6 per cent) and traffic conditions (2 per cent).

The number of cases on public transport services increased from 9 055 in the previous quarter to 10 439 this quarter, while that on illegal parking and other enforcement matters decreased from 844 to 656. The number of complaints and suggestions on traffic conditions increased from 182 to 267 and that on road maintenance remained the same as in the previous quarter, i.e. 59 cases.

All the complaints and suggestions received by the TCU in the quarter were referred to the relevant government departments and public transport operators for follow-up action.

During the period under review, investigations into 8 793 cases were completed. Of these, 7 586 cases (86 per cent) were found to be substantiated, 21 cases (less than 1 per cent) were unsubstantiated, and the remaining 1 186 cases (13 per cent) could not be pursued due to lack of evidence.



For the substantiated cases, the relevant government departments and public transport operators have either taken steps to rectify the situation or are considering possible solutions to the problems identified. Among these cases, 25 drivers were summonsed by the Police.

During the quarter, the relevant government departments and public transport operators took on board 10 suggestions made by the public to enhance public transport services and improve traffic conditions. A summary of the cases is in the Appendix.

Members of the public may make their suggestions or complaints to the TCU by dialling the hotline 2889 9999 (voice mail service is available outside office hours), by fax to 2577 1858, by email to info@tcu.gov.hk or by filling in a form on the TCU website (www.tcu.gov.hk).