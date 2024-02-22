H&M unveils the Limited Edition Spring Summer 24 collection – a nature-inspired dreamland channelling gardens and oceans.

H&M is proud to announce their Limited Edition SS24 collection, taking inspiration from the beauty of the natural world and offering the perfect wardrobe for celebration season. The Limited Edition collection will launch in stores and online on 7 March.

WEBWIRE – Thursday, February 22, 2024

Across clothing and accessories, H&M invokes the splendours of land and sea, with a collection inspired by everything from floral gardens to aquatic depths. Mixing delicate romanticism with dynamic glamour, the collection offers a sophisticated array of eveningwear and daywear options, including fresh takes on customer favourites.

Each aspect of this special Limited Edition collection celebrates natures astounding beauty. We looked to gardens, flowers, sea beds and coral reefs to find the most beautiful inspirations for these very special pieces.

– Eliana Masgalos, Concept Designer, H&M

A central aspect of the collection draws on the glories of a garden in bloom. Floral prints and voluminous, couture-feeling silhouettes conjure a botanic dreamland at its most idyllic, with enchanting dresses, billowing tops and jacquard kaftans evoking a soft femininity. Each design tells a story of growth, renewal, and the timeless majesty of nature.

Lilies, tulips, daisies, azaleas: the collections dreamy energy draws on a bouquet of references. Flower shapes inspire all aspects, from the colours and prints to silhouettes and shapes. There are flounces and ruffles, scallop edges, cheerful 3D flowers and delicate layers. Together, they envelope the wearer in petal-like details, allowing movement, grace and fluidity. Tones, including soft pastels, vibrant pinks, and deep greens, evoke both the freshness of flowers and the optimism of newbeginnings. Accessories include pleated rose scarves and dewdrop earrings.

Other pieces look to the majesty and mystery of the sea moving from a land garden to an ocean one. Inspired by the underwater world, the collection conjures coral reefs and magnificent depths in dazzling detail, offering garments that become wearable art.

Across the collection there are fluidly draped gowns, effortless two-pieces and elegant tailoring, perfect for layering. Shiny jacquard is a standout material across this part of the collection, nodding to glistening water and giving the wearer a feeling of opulence and splendour. From cascading capes to playful shell clutches, each piece turns dressing up into a poised affair with surreal edge.