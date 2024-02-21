Traverse Bay Farms Commits to Customer Affordability and Convenience Amidst Economic Fluctuations

Traverse Bay Farms holds prices & offers free shipping on 8+ items! Enjoy award-winning products without added costs. Your health, our priority.

Traverse Bay Farms, winner of 38+ national food awards, renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, is proud to announce a pivotal decision in its pricing policy. In an era where consumers are increasingly facing the challenges of rising costs, Traverse Bay Farms stands as a beacon of stability by holding prices on its entire range of products and continuing to offer free shipping on mix and match orders of eight items or more.

In a bold move to reinforce its dedication to customer satisfaction and accessibility, Traverse Bay Farms is absorbing costs to maintain pricing structures, ensuring that its beloved range of products remains affordable for all. This decision comes at a time when many in the industry are raising prices to offset increased production and logistics expenses.

“We understand the pressures that our customers are facing in today’s economy,” said Andy LaPointe, Director at Traverse Bay Farms. “We believe in the importance of access to healthy, high-quality foods. That’s why we’ve decided to keep our prices steady, to help our customers continue to enjoy the products they love without added financial stress.”

Traverse Bay Farms offers an extensive array of products that celebrate the rich agricultural heritage of Michigan, especially its cherries. From award-winning cherry-based products including cherry juice, dried cherries, cherry capsules, to a diverse selection of fruit salsas, sauces, and other gourmet foods, Traverse Bay Farms has something to delight every palate. The company’s commitment to health and wellness is evident in every jar and bottle, with no compromise on taste or quality.

Moreover, the free shipping offer on orders of eight items or more, mix and match, makes it even easier for customers to stock up on their favorite products or try something new. This initiative not only underscores Traverse Bay Farms’ commitment to value but also enhances the shopping experience, providing greater flexibility and savings.

“As a family-owned business, we view our customers as part of our extended family,” LaPointe added. “We’re all in this together, and we want to ensure that our products are as accessible as possible, especially during these challenging times. Holding our prices and offering free shipping is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers and welcome to those who are discovering us for the first time.”

Traverse Bay Farms invites everyone to explore their range and take advantage of the ongoing offers. Experience the taste of Michigan’s finest, including no-added sugar dried cherries, delivered directly to your doorstep, without the worry of rising costs.

