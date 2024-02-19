TEAM Announces Upcoming International Director Transition

The Evangelical Alliance Mission (TEAM) announced today that Justin Burkholder will become the organization’s new International Director, effective July 1, 2024. Burkholder, who is currently TEAM’s Executive Director of Global Ministry, will assume the role upon the retirement of the current International Director, Dave Hall.

Burkholder has served in a variety of leadership roles within TEAM over the past decade. He and his wife Jenny have been happily married for 15 years and are the parents of three daughters. For the past 10 years, they have served alongside the church in Guatemala City where they have been involved in planting and leading two churches. Burkholder was profoundly influenced at a young age by multi-cultural relationships and experiences having grown up in a missionary family in Mexico City. He earned a BA in Theology from Moody Bible Institute before going on to earn a Master of Divinity.

“Justin’s commitment to seeing TEAM learn and grow in its passion and obedience to living out the Gospel of Jesus Christ through the Church and in community prepares him to lead the organization during unprecedented times of change, internationalization, and opportunity,” said TEAM Board of Directors Chairwoman Janet Mortenson Stump.

As current International Director Dave Hall approaches his retirement, TEAM’s Board of Directors expressed sincere gratitude for his service to TEAM. “Leading an international organization amid a global pandemic, ongoing geopolitical conflicts, and exponential cultural change calls for extraordinary wisdom,” commented Stump, “We are deeply grateful for Dave’s remarkable and timely leadership.” Hall will continue in his role through the end of June, providing time and space for a smooth transition to Burkholder’s leadership.

Founded in 1890, TEAM has a rich history of Gospel witness and service on five continents. Deeply committed to advancing God’s Kingdom, TEAM’s mission is to partner with the global Church to send disciples who make disciples and establish missional churches to the glory of God. Over 500 TEAM global workers serve in over forty ministry regions, discipling Christ-followers through a wide variety of ministries. For more information, please contact communications@team.org.