SelfCAD Releases Lasso Selection

SelfCAD just released the Lasso Selection, an option to select objects, or regions of the object like Faces or Vertices within the freely drawn range.

Lasso Selection was one of the most requested features by people transitioning from 2D to 3D design. It’s a drawing selection tool that is very popular in 2D design software like Photoshop. It allows users to select objects or parts of those objects (such as faces or vertices) within the drawn range, providing both precise and flexible selection tool for editing.

It’s not just the tool for designers switching from 2D to 3D. Everyone will benefit from it, especially beginners and people occasionally using 3D software, as it offers an option to draw and select organic shapes. It will streamline the more monotonous parts of 3D design and allow users to focus on what really matters.

SelfCAD expanded this tool as well. On top of the basic version, which allows you to select objects entirely or just partially enclosed within the drawn range, SelfCAD added options to select objects that directly intersect with the drawn line. You just need to select the required option from the drop-down menu.

About SelfCAD

SelfCAD is an all-in-one 3D modeling software, allowing you to design anything 3D from start to finish. You can design objects from scratch, or import and edit objects from the web to create realistic redenders, or slice them for 3D printing.