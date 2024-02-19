Narayana Health collaborates with NeoSky Drones for Flight of Dreams project

Narayana Health announced an innovative social initiative to enhance school children’s cognitive and physical skills. In collaboration with NeoSky Drones, Dr. Shetty will personally instruct students from classes 8 and 9 in the art of flying drones. Through this unique program, Dr. Shetty endeavors to instill a sense of curiosity, innovation, and practical learning among the younger generation.

Dr. Devi Shetty, Founder, and Chairman of Narayana Health, said, “As I engage with my grandchildren through the wonder of drone technology, I’m reminded of the importance of nurturing young minds’ curiosity and fostering a love for innovation. Our Narayana Health ‘Flight of Dreams’ project, utilizing drones in healthcare, embodies this spirit. By exposing children to such advancements, we equip them with the skills and knowledge to navigate the challenges of tomorrow, ultimately building a healthier and more empowered future for all.”

“At RattanIndia and NeoSky, our vision is to leverage technology to transform the lives of Indians. Introducing drone technology early on to school students can potentially ignite a spark in the minds of the children and inspire them to explore the world of drones & technology as they grow up,” said Ms. Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson, RattanInida Enterprises, the parent company of NeoSky.