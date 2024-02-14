UpStart Commerce Announces New Advisory Board Members to Foster Next Phase of Growth

Our Advisory Board is composed of a dedicated team of ecommerce professionals committed to providing strategic insight and direction to UpStart Commerce, said Mike Graziano, SVP of Growth at UpStart Commerce. We’re thrilled to have access to the deep experience that Spencer, Doyle-Thomas, Park, and Rosenstein bring to the company.”

Vicki Spencer, formerly VP of Ecommerce for Signet Jewelers, has extensive insights into digital and omnichannel strategy and specialty retail. Before her position with Signet Jewelers, she was the VP of Ecommerce at Zale Corporation, where she developed a strategic plan to oversee the tactical implementation of five brand webstores.

Kathy Doyle-Thomas, President of Half Price Books, oversees the operations and develops the strategy for the organization. She is also on the Board of Directors for the international nonprofit organization, Feed the Children, and also participates on the Advancement Board for the University of North Texas and on the board of Junior Charity League of Dallas.

So Young Park, VP of Product and Optimization at Lakeshore Learning, leads digital commerce experience and optimization strategy for one of the most innovative creators and manufacturers of educational materials in the U.S. She is an ecommerce and marketing veteran and was formerly the Senior Director of Product Management for Oracle Commerce for nearly 10 years, and successfully led digital commerce and marketing efforts at a number of leading brands, including Musician’s Friend and Guitar Center, and A&E Television Networks.

Darrell Rosenstein, Managing Partner at The Rosenstein Group, possesses an in-depth understanding of ecommerce and digital marketing. Previously, he was Director of The Americas at Intrinsic Executive Search where he advised SaaS Martech, AI, Cloud, and ecommerce firms expanding in The Americas.

The new advisory board members will be joining the current members, Adam Fox, CIO of Vera Bradley, Mike Robinson, C-Level Retail Executive, former EVP/Digital Business Leader for Macys, and Adam Stavn, former CIO of Mason Companies.

About UpStart Commerce

At UpStart Commerce, we dedicate ourselves to helping businesses build hyper-personalized, customizable, profitable, and future-proof retail ecommerce platforms. Our focus is on enabling retailers to innovate, adapt, and grow.

