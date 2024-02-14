Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Airport (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Airport (with photo) ***************************************************************



Police today (February 13) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Airport.

A Korean woman, Kim Hae Young, aged 53, went missing after she was last seen at Hong Kong International Airport last night (February 12). Police received the report in the small hours today.

She is about 1.62 metres tall, 65 kilograms in weight and of fat build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and long brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey trousers and white shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8036 or 9020 6542 or email to rmpu-kw@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station